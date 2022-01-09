Coroners modify work as covid-19 exacts heavy toll

While navigating the covid-19 pandemic, Northwest Arkansas coroners have had to adapt as they complete their responsibilities of safely handling bodies, investigating causes of death and signing death certificates.

A total of 1,108 covid-related deaths occurred in Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties in 2021, according to county coroners.

The three counties have seen a combined 1 ,910 covid-related deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to Benton County Coroner Daniel Oxford, Washington County Coroner Roger Morris and Sebastian County Coroner Kenneth Hobbs.

While the Arkansas Department of Health website shares the number of deaths by county of residence, local coroners record the deaths that occur in their counties, no matter where the person is from. The department has recorded the deaths of 1,633 residents of the three counties since the pandemic began.

Because Benton, Washington and Sebastian counties have large hospitals, covid-19 patients from surrounding rural counties and states often travel to the area to seek medical care, Oxford, Morris and Hobbs said.

Crawford County has seen only a handful of covid-related deaths because it doesn’t have any major medical facilities, said Coroner Pam Wells. The covid-related deaths the county has experienced have resulted from people staying at home when they get sick because they are afraid of being exposed to the virus in a medical facility she said.

Hobbs said only 39% of Sebastian County’s covid-19 deaths in 2021 were residents of the county. The remaining 60% came from surrounding Arkansas counties, Oklahoma and Missouri to seek treatment at Fort Smith hospitals, he said.

During covid-19 surges, patients are flown into Northwest Arkansas if a hospital bed is available there, Oxford said. For example, one person was flown into Benton County from the Colorado-Utah border, he said. Benton County residents are also flown out of the area for covid-19 treatment and die in hospitals in places such as Tulsa and St. Louis, he said.

Washington County sees a lot of deaths from Madison, Pulaski and Sebastian counties, and even some from states as far away as California and Hawaii, Morris said. When there is an uptick in cases in another region, covid-19 patients are often sent to Northwest Arkansas, he said.

Some of the most heartbreaking cases, from states such as California and Hawaii, have been instances of people traveling to Northwest Arkansas to visit children and grandchildren as the pandemic seemed to slow down, only to catch the virus and die, Morris said.

Morris has also seen families in Washington County lose two or three members to covid-19. The county’s first and second covid-19 deaths were a husband and wife, he said.





CAUSE OF DEATH

Most covid-19 deaths occur in hospitals or nursing homes, so coroners have medical documentation of the cause of death from the facility, the coroners said. However, when deaths occur at home, coroners have to use their investigative skills to determine whether the deaths are covid-related, they said.

The Arkansas Department of Health follows the definition set by the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists to determine if a death is related to covid-19, according to Austin Porter, deputy science officer for the department.

“They have some pretty strict guidelines,” he said.

The guidelines do involve testing, but a death can be classified as covid-related if the coroner feels that covid-19 contributed to the death, he said. For example, if there is a household of four people and one tests positive, but another person who was in close contact with them dies of respiratory illness, the death could be deemed covid-19 related, he said.

If family members tell the coroner that the person who died was exhibiting covid-19 symptoms or tested positive before their death, coroners will test the body for covid-19, the three coroners said.

Benton County purchased its own testing equipment about three months into the pandemic, while Washington and Sebastian counties send samples to the Arkansas Department of Health for testing, the coroners said.

The idea that coroners test every death for covid-19 — and list the deaths of accident victims or people who died of other causes as covid-related — is a myth, Porter and the coroners said.

Benton County, Oxford said, has not signed any death certificates or linked them to covid-19 unless there was medical documentation to back it up or when officials did their own testing, Oxford said.

Even if a person tests positive for covid-19 after their death, Morris said he doesn’t put covid-19 down as the cause of death unless the person had symptoms of the virus.

Sometimes coroners must sort through the details of complicated situations. For example, a man was paralyzed in an accident and was put in a series of long-term nursing facilities across the state, Oxford said. He ended up in a Benton County nursing home where he contracted covid-19, then pneumonia. After an investigation, the man’s cause of death was determined to be accidental, since the accident set off the chain of events, but covid-19 was a contributing factor, Oxford said.

In other instances, determining the cause of death may be more complicated because people have underlying conditions such as cancer or diabetes, Morris said. Coroners look at whether the person would have died at the time or a year or two in the future if they had not caught covid-19, he said.

Science shows that covid-19 makes those chronic conditions a lot worse, so while covid-19 might not be the direct cause of death, it did contribute to the death, Porter said. Those deaths are classified as covid-related, he said.

As of Thursday, 9,278 Arkansas residents had died of covid-19, according to the Department of Health. Preliminary data, which is incomplete, shows at least 5,094 of those deaths occurred in 2021, according to Danyelle McNeill, public information officer for the department.

The department compiles data from several sources, including direct reports from hospitals, but primarily relies on death certificates to tally the number of covid-related deaths, Porter said. A multistate system for recording death certificates allows officials to retrieve the number of Arkansas residents who die in other states and verify their causes of death, he said.

THINGS CHANGE

Coroners in Arkansas had to adapt quickly when the covid-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Oxford said. All three coroners vividly remember the first covid-19 death they attended.

Hobbs has been working 10-12 hours a day, and paperwork has become a nightmare because of covid-19, he said. Coroners also take safety precautions and wear additional personal protective equipment to protect themselves from the virus, he said.

Benton County coroners wear extra personal protective equipment and are extra aware of their surroundings, Oxford said. Since covid-19 is primarily airborne, it’s less likely the coroner will catch the virus from the decedent than from living, breathing family members who may also be covid-19 positive, he said.

Washington County coroner staffers have also increased their use of personal protective equipment and have donated equipment to smaller counties, Morris said.

The pandemic has also taken an emotional toll on coroners, Morris said. The Washington County coroner’s office has added two staff members and does its best to rotate time off, he said.

While Crawford County doesn’t see a lot of covid-19 deaths, the county has seen an increase in people dying from chronic conditions because they fear being exposed to covid-19 if they seek medical care, Wells said. The number of suicides in the county increased significantly last year, she said.

Hobbs also reported an increase in deaths among Sebastian County residents who are afraid to go to the doctor for other conditions because they don’t want to be exposed to covid-19.

Wells and Hobbs urged people to seek medical care whether they have covid-19 or other chronic conditions.

Morris said it’s easy to be complacent about covid precautions, but the pandemic is far from over, and people must continue to use tools such as masks and vaccines to prevent deaths.

“Don’t let your guard down,” he said. “We are not through it yet, and we have a ways to go.”









