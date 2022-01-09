Curtis opens 1880s-era home for winter solstice





Tony Curtis opened his 1880s-era Queen Anne-style home on Louisiana Street to friends and neighbors Dec. 21 to celebrate the winter solstice.

The Samuel B. Kirby House, built in 1886-'87, was fully decorated for the holidays including a 12-foot Christmas tree in the foyer that greeted guests as they arrived. While the invitation indicated the drop-in event would be from 5-8:30 p.m., many guests stayed until past 10 p.m. and Curtis said later he was delighted so many people wanted the night to go on. About 300 partygoers dropped by, he says.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal



