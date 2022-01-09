Education notebook

LRSD taking items

for time capsules

In the coming six months, the Little Rock School District will take items from community members to place in time capsules that will be displayed in the new building that will replace McClellan High.

Superintendent Mike Poore announced early plans for the time capsules at a ceremony last week to mark the demolition of the vacant high school and the construction of a kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school in its place.

"You as a community member can share whatever you might want to share about McClellan and its history, or share about our current world right now or share about future aspirations you have for our city, or the school district or the new k-eight."

In addition, the district will make available to those who are interested memento bricks from the demolished McClellan, Poore said.

Actual demolition of the school at 9417 Geyer Springs Road is expected to start in March. Work is underway now to prepare for the destruction.

Substitutes to get

names in drawing

Substitute teaching in some Arkansas school districts provides a chance to win two tickets to a Reba McEntire concert Feb. 5 at Simmons Arena in North Little Rock.

ESS Arkansas, a company that provides substitute teachers and others to its client districts, is hosting a drawing for the tickets to those who substitute for at least 12 days between now and Feb. 1.

An extra entry into the drawing will be awarded for each additional day worked, according to the ESS Arkansas Facebook page.

Substitutes who can participate, according to the social media account, are those who work in districts such as North Little Rock, Little Rock, Pulaski County Special, Lonoke and Mayflower school districts; and charter schools such as Exalt Academy of Southwest Little Rock, Westwind School of Performing Arts and Academics Plus Charter schools.

More tickets will be awarded in a drawing among substitutes who work at least 12 days by Feb. 1 in the Beebe, Carlisle, Jacksonville/North Pulaski, Sheridan, Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel school districts.