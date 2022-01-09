European shots-resisters draw ire

European leaders are increasingly targeting vaccination holdouts as the battle against the fast-spreading omicron variant deepens the region's pandemic fatigue.

As infections surge again, officials are focusing restrictions on unvaccinated people rather than resorting to widespread clampdowns. A strong overall increase in inoculations has emboldened leaders to go more aggressively after holdouts, prodding them in various ways to roll up their sleeves. But the effort has also led to widespread protests.

French President Emmanuel Macron took the rhetoric to a new level last week when he said his government's strategy was to "p*** off" those who have refused to get vaccinated. In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused vaccine skeptics of spreading "nonsense." And German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who supports making shots compulsory, has labeled the anti-vaccine movement as "a tiny minority of reckless extremists."

With the pandemic about to enter its third year and with about 70% of Europe fully vaccinated, the leaders are betting that they have popular support for this approach.

Macron, who faces a reelection campaign in the spring, has stood by his remarks, saying Friday that it "was my responsibility to ring the alarm."

But Saturday, several thousand people joined marches across France to protest against restrictions for the non-vaccinated, brandishing placards denouncing Macron's choice of language and his government's latest efforts to tighten rules. According to news reports, the protests were largely peaceful, although police fired tear gas during minor clashes in Paris.

France is looking at putting into place a vaccinations pass to access bars and restaurants, or even to travel by train.

Neighboring Italy on Wednesday made shots compulsory for people over 50, though the fine of $113 for noncompliance has been kept deliberately low.

In Austria, the unvaccinated are barred from most areas of public life, including nonessential shopping, hotels and restaurants, although enforcement is spotty. The country wants to make vaccination mandatory for everyone starting next month, though implementation may be delayed.

Thousands of people marched in Vienna on Saturday against the restrictions and the potential mandate, resuming weekly protests that were seen before the holidays.

Germany, Europe's biggest economy, is already in what some officials have termed a "lockdown of the unvaccinated," with limits on access to theaters and other leisure activities.

On Friday, authorities created an even bigger hurdle, requiring negative tests at restaurants and nonessential stores for fully vaccinated people. Only those who have had boosters get no-hassle access.

"Anyone who hasn't been immunized is endangering themselves," Scholz said.

While vaccines don't completely stop transmission, research suggests that they reduce the chance of severe symptoms from omicron. That would mean less pressure on hospitals, and especially intensive care units.

Data in the U.K. shows a far higher hospitalization rate among those who haven't been vaccinated.

Though Johnson has said he favors a voluntary approach to vaccination, he expressed his frustration with vaccine skeptics last week.

"I want to say to the anti-vax campaigners, the people who are putting this mumbo jumbo on social media: They are completely wrong," he said. Given the "tragedy" going on, "it's time that I and government call them out on what they're doing," he said.