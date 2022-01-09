Fish in a Bowl: Sea creature costumes flood Outback Bowl’s Gridiron Gala event

TAMPA, Fla. -- The Gridiron Gala, the most formal event surrounding the Outback Bowl, was held at Marriott Water Street Hotel on Dec. 31.

The invitation-only event was hosted by the Outback Bowl and sponsored by RXBenefits. Guests included local VIPs and administration and coaches from the University of Arkansas and Penn State.

Guests enjoyed buffets of finger foods and hors d'ouevres, a dessert room and a cigar bar.

The underwater-theme event featured dancers and entertainers costumed as jellyfish, mermaids, mermen and sea creatures on stilts walking throughout the ballroom.

