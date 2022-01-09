Group appointed by Little Rock chief to review police audit findings has yet to start work

Two months after the Little Rock police chief appointed nine people to review suggestions made in an independent audit of the Police Department, the group has yet to begin its work, but plans are to start soon, a police spokesman said.

The review task force members, named by Chief Keith Humphrey on Nov. 2 to evaluate the 80 recommendations made by the CNA audit, have struggled to find time to meet while managing their regular duties and accommodating time off during the holidays, department spokesman Mark Edwards said.

CNA is a nonprofit research and analysis organization in Arlington, Va. Its findings were presented to the city's board of directors Oct. 26.

When Humphrey named the nine, he did not offer a timeline for when the review would be completed.

Maj. Heath Helton, who oversees the department's Records and Support Division and leads the task force, had planned to start work before the end of 2021 but has been unable to, Edwards said.

"We're trying to squeeze everything in," Edwards said, but the department's personnel are busy, with most juggling several tasks at once.

"I don't necessarily think it's been put off; it's just trying to get everybody on the same page," Edwards said.

Kathy Wells, president of the Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods, said she isn't surprised by the lack of progress.

"It shows you what priority they put on it," Wells said.

In November, the coalition requested that Mayor Frank Scott Jr. place an independent monitor over the police task force to provide transparency in the process, which was one of the recommendations made in the audit.

Despite that, the group received no reply, and no money was allocated to hire a monitor in the 2022 city budget.

None of Wells' questions about the timeline or the pace of the work have been answered, she said, and an attempt to contact Helton directly was unsuccessful. Wells said she would like to invite him to one of the coalition's meetings to talk about the review process.

"It seems to me they would have made a start in two month's time," Wells said.

Edwards said he did refer questions for this article to Helton, but a phone call to Helton was not answered.

Wells expects to see some progress on the review within 30 days, she said.

Vice Mayor Lance Hines, who has voiced his skepticism about validity of the CNA audit, said he was a bit surprised that work had not begun yet.

"I thought that work would begin as soon as the chief made those appointments," Hines said, but he acknowledged that the last months of the year are busy for most people.

Hines reiterated that he has little faith in the CNA audit, calling it "a little dubious" and repeating his complaint that the board of directors never got to weigh in on the choice to contract CNA because the cost was less than $50,000, meaning that Scott and City Manager Bruce Moore did not need to consult them.

"That was a purely Mayor Scott decision," Hines said.

Hines said he would prefer to see an audit by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies Inc. (CALEA), a law enforcement certification agency.

The Little Rock Police Department's accreditation with CALEA was last renewed March 21, 2020, according to the group's website.

Complicating the task force's attempt to review the audit recommendations is the fact that one member of the group, Lt. Michael Ford, is still on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated after a crash on Interstate 430 early Dec. 3.

Ford, who until the arrest led the agency's Freedom of Information unit, has had no part in the task force's work since he was placed on leave, Edwards said.

Ford's court date was set for Jan. 18, according to an Arkansas State Police arrest report, and Edwards said the internal investigation to determine if Ford violated department policy would not begin until after the criminal investigation is complete.