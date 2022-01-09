Har-Ber's McDaniel adds more than points

BIO BOX

PACIOUS McDANIEL

SCHOOL Springdale Har-Ber

CLASS Junior

HEIGHT 5-9

THE SCOOP An all-state player who averaged 20.3 points and 4.7 rebounds last season for the Lady Wildcats. … Recently recorded her 1,000th career point during a game last month against Strafford, Mo., in Flippin. … Scored a career-high 35 points in a game last month at Cabot, breaking her previous high of 34 in a game against Rogers Heritage last year. … Missed three games after she suffered a concussion in a game against Conway. … Threw the shot put and finished fifth in last year’s Class 6A state meet.

SPRINGDALE -- Pacious McDaniel's quest for her 1,000th career point took just a little bit longer than she would have liked.

The Springdale Har-Ber junior standout did reach that milestone during a Dec. 11 game against Strafford, Mo., as the Lady Wildcats played in the Billy Ply Classic at Flippin. It came during the fifth game McDaniel had played this season -- the exact point that teammate Caylan Koons had accomplished the feat last year.

There was one exception, though. McDaniel was forced to sit out three games after she had suffered a concussion during a Nov. 22 game against Conway.

"I really missed basketball while I was out," she said. "I learned not to take things for granted, like playing basketball. I learned to enjoy every day that I'm here because when I couldn't be here for those 10 days, I did not like it.

"And I felt like I had let my team down because we were in a tournament. We lost one of our games there, and I felt like they really needed me."

The 5-foot-9 McDaniel, an all-state player last year, gives Har-Ber a valuable presence inside since the Lady Wildcats don't have that dominant post player this season. But it was the rough-and-tumble play near the basket that led to her concussion as she positioned herself for a rebound and collided with another player.

The concussion protocol McDaniel had to go through caused her to be on the sidelines as Har-Ber played in the Carthage (Mo.) Invitational. She did return Dec. 7 and scored 17 points in a home game against Pottsville before scoring her 1,000th point four days later.

"She's definitely not afraid to stick her head in there and take a charge," Har-Ber coach Kimberly Jenkins said. "She's averaging two charges per game, and that's a pretty big number.

"Conway has awesome athletes and a lot of size, and that was a difficult game for us as far as physicality. Then we have to roll into Missouri and miss her for three games, and that was pretty tough on us. She's a big piece of what we do on offense and defense, so her being out definitely threw our chemistry off a little bit."

McDaniel has picked up the offensive pace since she returned to the Lady Wildcats' lineup. She scored a career-high 35 points in a loss to Cabot, surpassing her previous mark of 34 last season against Rogers Heritage, and she's followed that with performances of 26 points against Valley Springs and 28 in the 6A-West Conference opener against Bentonville.

She admits her offensive approach has changed a little with time and experience. Where she used to depend on her ability to drive near the bucket and use her left hand to her advantage, she has been willing to expand her game to a degree.

"As a ninth-grader, I wasn't prepared to play at this pace of basketball," McDaniel said. "Playing here in ninth grade helped me for the next three years I had here.

"Every year, I have added something new to my game. My freshman year, I was strictly just layups. My sophomore year, I added my little floater. This year, I've shot a few 3-pointers and shot a lot more, plus I talk a lot on defense."

Har-Ber forward Pacious McDaniel (33) drives the ball, Monday, November 22, 2021 during a basketball game at Har-Ber High School Springdale. Check out nwaonline.com/211123Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)

