Business news in brief

Harps announces opening of new store in Harrison

Harps Food Stores will open a new store in the former J.C. Penney building in Ozark Crossing Shopping Center at 814 U.S. 62-65 North in Harrison. The store will replace former Harps location on U.S. 62-65. Residents of Harrison will also be able to have their items delivered to their home or to their car for curbside from the new location. Store hours will be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Treat Cattle Co. joins American Angus Association

Treat Cattle Co. of Bentonville has joined the American Angus Association. The association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is a large beef breed association. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.

Baptist Health Pain Management Clinic-Fort Smith open

Baptist Health Pain Management Clinic-Fort Smith recently opened on the second floor of Baptist Health Medical Plaza, 1500 Dodson Ave., and is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dr. David F. Fran, who is board certified in anesthesiology and pain medicine, leads the clinic. He earned his medical degree from the University of the Visayas, Gullas College of Medicine in Cebu in the Philippines. He completed a residency in anesthesiology and a fellowship in pain management at Virginia Commonwealth University School of Medicine in Richmond.

Quilting shop appears on "Fixer to Fabulous"

Laurie's Longarm Quilting & More in Bentonville was featured on a Jan. 4 episode of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous." The segment features host Jenny Marrs, stopping by the local shop, to ask owner Laurie McCracken to make a surprise wall piece for a family whose home was being renovated in Bentonville.

Briefs are for businesses in Northwest Arkansas that are new, have moved or closed, opened a new branch, changed owners or have been honored by an independent organization. Email items to lthompson@nwadg.com. Information will be published as space allows.