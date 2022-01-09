



Happy birthday (Jan. 9): The new year sprinkled in wonders. Your optimism and curiosity will attract fascinating people. Friends and teachers will help you nail an achievement. You'll keep building relationships. The old alliances will be a perfect match for new opportunities. A May investment will be part of your legacy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are a warrior. It doesn't mean you always want to fight the opposition. It means that your actions are imbued with purpose. The purpose today will be to assist in keeping things orderly and peaceful.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Rare entities are sought after; common ones are overlooked. When everyone wants it but few can have it, the value goes up. To make something more precious, you will limit access to it.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Your relationship with a certain person is moving with the times, a sign that there's real potential here. The better you know and trust each other, the more opportunity there will be to conquer the world as a team.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): There's nothing wrong with mediocrity, yet you're not interested. You'll pick what you're already good at and work as hard as it takes to make yourself remarkable.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An uncomfortable feeling comes back. In the past, you didn't know how to manage it — maybe you still don't — but you're willing to try to take it on anyway.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): On one hand, you hate to waste. On the other hand, in today's case, not wasting will take a great deal of preparation (which can feel to you like waste). It's a matter of choosing your battle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your improvements will come by way of subtraction. Getting rid of things makes room. It works in love, too, as relationships could use more space. Back off and wait for the wonder that will rush to fill in the blank.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Emotions are among the day's most valuable gifts. Feelings lead you places. Lovely ones send you to beautiful vistas. Raw and painful ones are shortcuts to an improved version of yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Occasionally, your mind adopts an unhelpful strategy (for instance, obsessing about a situation that you can't control). Tell your mind to figure out the part of the scenario you can do something about.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You won't take pity on a single soul, especially not on yourself, because you wholeheartedly believe in each person's ability to rise to the occasion and do what's necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Circumstances are changing quickly. It seems like you just made the plan and it already needs alterations. That you're able to adjust easily is a skill on its own — one you'll be using often in the weeks to come.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You have a gift for putting yourself in the other person's place and really understanding what it's like to be there. You'll sort out a conflict and save the day.

LUNAR SQUARES

The fresh Aries moon forms three squares: First, to Venus, then the sun and finally, to Pluto. Many believe in their rightness. Those who leave room for the possibility that they are wrong will have an edge. The humble can see opportunities that are invisible to the confident. Openness is necessary to improve. Caution avoids disaster.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

Human behavior comes with varying degrees of compulsivity. There are certain things we all do that we immediately regret and later repeat. And though we wish it were otherwise, it’s like we can’t help ourselves. The young, impulsive Aries moon forms a series of squares at the start of the week. We act and we make mistakes. These mistakes provide some deep truth, pick up a few tricks or, perhaps, if we’re lucky, make the one gentle change that sets everything in better balance. It all starts with self-acceptance and a desire to learn.

The first Mercury retrograde of 2022 occurs in Aquarius, the sign of technology, and Capricorn, the sign of power structures. If there were a word for the particular kind of frustration that occurs when computers disappoint, that word would be trending through the weekend and beyond. The lesson in technological breakdowns is crucial as it’s essentially a lesson in what it means to be human. To depend too heavily on machines is to be weakened by them. The frustrations of this retrograde will help us find our strength.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Happy Birthday to Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (aka Kate Middleton), a Capricorn whose star burns so bright that the entire world seems to be watching her every move. With Mercury and Venus in philanthropic Aquarius, Middleton works for the good of humanity, while Mars, Saturn and Pluto in Libra promise that diplomacy and tact will eternally stand her in good stead.



