Incorporations

Benton County

Fadie Hawkins LLC, Sadie Brott, 1506 S.W. Throton St., Bentonville

NWA Family Home Buyers LLC, Erik Brown, 1004 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

Freedom Investigative Services Inc., Connie Schumacher, 2322 W. Twin Springs St., Siloam Springs

1st Impressions Lawn And Tree LLC, Matt Brown, 4301 S. First St., Rogers

Wolverine Creative LLC, Clint Hankinson, 11 Benwick Lane, Bella Vista

Commons Drive 2022 LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers

Sunflower Therapy LLC, Mary Ann Chambers, 10989 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers

Axis Plumbing Services NWA Inc., Carol S. McDowell, 2509 Elmwood Ave., Lowell

B.M.B. Opportunities LLC, Mickie Martin, 2111 S. 8th St, Rogers

Dista LLC, Robin Muther, 16902 Pinewoods Dr, Rogers

Zach Jordan's Houses LLC, Zachary Taylor Jordan, 2705 S.W. Ryder St., Apt. 25, Bentonville

Toula A Team LLC, Toula Abu-Hamdan, 3506 S.W. Brittany Road, Bentonville

J&J Painting & Remodeling LLC, Jaime Gabriel Guadarrama, 1005 S. C St., Rogers

Tight Line Timbers LLC, Daniel Leatherman, 4202 W. Ettington Drive, Rogers

15 Dearhurst LLC, Tim Motter, 15 Dearhurst Road, Rogers

Financialofficer.com LLC, Ryan Faber, 1621 Grace Place, Bentonville

Solotime Products LLC, Matthew Wilson, 215 Grand Court, Siloam Springs

K&D Vista Services LLC, Donald Johnson, 2 Feltwell Lane, Bella Vista

Vida Y Salud LLC, Tatiana Perez, 905 S.W. Arrowhead Drive, Bentonville

Fern Lake LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers

Huckvale Enterprises Corporation, Jonathan Huckvale, 12 S. Moors Lane, Bella Vista

Leo James & Company LLC, Charity Cummings, 12706 Ventris Road, Garfield

Pan Dulce Bakery LLC, Alejandro Juarez, 815 Crystal St., Lowell

Superior Sales LLC, John C. Hardbarger, 1175 Sunbridge Lane, Rogers

Kwik Walnut Street LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Sawbuck LLC, Karisa N. Sprague, 21 W. Pinnacle Drive, Rogers

Lindsey Hess APRN, PLLC, Lindsey Hess, 9 Selland Lane, Bella Vista

CC&J Property Services LLC, Charles Thomas Mowery II, 5 Parformance Lane, Bella Vista

Craftbuzz LLC, Gertruida Theodora Alberts, 137 Pueblo Drive, Rogers

Kitchens RE Inc., Zachary Hunter Kitchens, 6601 S.W. Warrington Road, Bentonville

Brane Books LLC, Shane Snyder, 16 S. Clubhouse Drive, Rogers

JAM Logistics LLC, Joseph Massey, 405 W. Tulsa St., Suite A, Siloam Springs

Ishitha Creations LLC, Shubhangi Sharma, 2703 S.W. Brancliff Road, Bentonville

Carroll County

Cleaning Bee's NWA LLC, Ashley Garcia, 59 Oak Point Drive, Holiday Island

Roost & Rent Properties LLC, Zak Sutton, 2667 Carroll 908, Green Forest

Zzyzx Enterprises LLC, Aaron Hoyt, 41 Cypress Point Lane, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Desert Canary Boutique LLC, Rachel Nicole Malloy, 1006 Madison 7730, Hindsville

Washington County

Christy Permanent Beauty LLC, Christy Nguyen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Boss Babes Kollections LLC, Mykreshia Carter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

On The Go Moving Company LLC, Kyle Hazelwood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Brian Hill Creative LLC, Brian Hill, 1315 San Miguel Drive, Springdale

Private Anesthesia Consulting Inc., Victor Pribislavski, 4700 S. Thompson St., Suite C101, Springdale

Brushy Creek Camper Rentals LLC, Lorin Keith Snelgrove, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Young Stables Trucking LLC, Sonya Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Gee's Place LLC, Garrick L. Rose, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Freaks R Us LLC, Billy Burge, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Solid Dream Holdings 2 LLC, Patrick Sassoon, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Sensational Designs By Shenet LLC, Shenetta Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Goldstar Guru LLC, Sukhvir Toor, 478 Brinley St., Springdale

Mellow Oak LLC, Kevan Sharp, 3763 E. Wyman Road, Fayetteville

Momma G's Equipment Sales LLC, Geta Bell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Autolux Industries Ltd, Matthew Allen Norvell, 536 W. 11th St, Apt. 101, Fayetteville

1860 Pump Station Road, LLC, Chris Ellis Elkins, 4637 E. Bridgewater Lane, Fayetteville

2D4 LLC, Tyler Bartley Berry, 730 N. Wordsworth Lane, Fayetteville

Embellish Boss LLC, Chinaenynwa Egbosimba, 976 S Bacardi Ave, Apt. 101, Fayetteville

Red Olive Investments LLC, Joshua D. Allred, 381 N. 40th St., Springdale

D&S Harrison I LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Lauren Chanel Kreationz LLC, Makkia Fellows, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

KTMC Investments LLC, Jeffery M. Grimm, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Arkansas Medical Leasing LLC, Gloria Vazquez, 161 W. Van Asche Loop, Suite 1, Fayetteville

Cloud 9 Nutrition LLC, Carolina Restrepo, 1176 Lexington Circle, Springdale

Land Journey LLC, Marion Aust, 1023 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Power Design Electrical LLC, Shannon E. Tackett, 3677 Waterhole Rd, Springdale

Limitless Inside The Limited LLC, Derek Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Amazing Willow Boutique LLC, Tiffany Mobley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Slay By Sharaye LLC, La'veda Withers, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Clutch Investments LLC, Paul McBride II, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Diamond State Express LLC, Dakota Brown, 356 N Cloudy Loop, Suite A, Farmington

RT&Tat LLC, Pablo Tonche, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

B&M Henry Enterprises LLC, Monica Henry, 659 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville

Twinning In Biz LLC, Sarah Denise Hall, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Simply Meticulous Landscape Company, Kari Larson, 12549 Little Elm Road, Farmington

Jacqueline Interiors LLC, Jacqueline De La Guia Munoz, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Todd L Elliott Consultancy Services LLC, Todd Lewis Elliot, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

SMSB Academy LLC, Jaedon Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Island Vibes LLC, Kemar Mowatt, 93 E. Loveland Loop, Apt. B, Farmington

Mad Creations LLC, Rosemary Looper, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sight Line Realty LLC, Michael D. Hoover, 864 W. Eden Circle, Fayetteville

Kmreynolds LLC, Kyla J. Reynolds, 2234 Tall Tree Lane, Springdale

D&S Harrison II LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Faith Entertainment Investors Group LLC, Lamar Campbell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

NW Arkansas Civic And Community Leadership Institute, Inc ("NACCLI"), Richard Davis, 4100 Corporate Center Dr, Suite 205, Springdale

SBP Realty LLC, Sara Posey, 12578 Enid Road, Elkins

1023 E Millsap Road LLC, Lyle Wilson, 124 W. Prospect Road, Fayetteville

Sassy's Clothing Company LLC, Lillie Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

B&P Framing LLC, Erasto Badillo Badillo, 265 S. Elm Springs Road, Springdale

Astray Creative Enterprise LLC, Josh Appling, 11345 Campbell Community Building Road, West Fork

Starfish Aquatics NWA LLC, Wendy Jean Harris, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

The Southern Sohl Specialty Shop LLC, Kayla Harber, 1505 Greenbriar St., Springdale

Esterscnc LLC, Timothy Ester, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Sarah R. Moore LPC, PLLC, Sarah R. Moore, 3408 W. Fairfax St., Fayetteville

Jsbelin LLC, Jeremiah Belin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hook Transport LLC, Ada Hook, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Snack Shack Vending LLC, Erica Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Divine Habits LLC, Dominique Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Lionheart Contracting LLC, Dustin Flowers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Izzy Ann Huelsman LLC, Lisa Ann Huelsman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Hood 2 Good Management LLC, Darius Tarver, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Icon Boats LLC, Corey Rose, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

42Walk LLC, James Andrew Walker, 718 Debra Drive, Fayetteville

Dre Media Advertising LLC, Andrea Rodgers, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Mega Trucking LLC, Leslie Cameron Grady, 2836 N. Fox Trail, Fayetteville

Real Estate Design LLC, Cody Bunton, 32 West Ash St., Fayetteville.