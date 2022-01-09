Incorporations

Benton County
Fadie Hawkins LLC, Sadie Brott, 1506 S.W. Throton St., Bentonville
NWA Family Home Buyers LLC, Erik Brown, 1004 S. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
Freedom Investigative Services Inc., Connie Schumacher, 2322 W. Twin Springs St., Siloam Springs
1st Impressions Lawn And Tree LLC, Matt Brown, 4301 S. First St., Rogers
Wolverine Creative LLC, Clint Hankinson, 11 Benwick Lane, Bella Vista
Commons Drive 2022 LLC, Nick Arnold, 5111 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 300, Rogers
Sunflower Therapy LLC, Mary Ann Chambers, 10989 N. Old Wire Road, Rogers
Axis Plumbing Services NWA Inc., Carol S. McDowell, 2509 Elmwood Ave., Lowell
B.M.B. Opportunities LLC, Mickie Martin, 2111 S. 8th St, Rogers
Dista LLC, Robin Muther, 16902 Pinewoods Dr, Rogers
Zach Jordan's Houses LLC, Zachary Taylor Jordan, 2705 S.W. Ryder St., Apt. 25, Bentonville
Toula A Team LLC, Toula Abu-Hamdan, 3506 S.W. Brittany Road, Bentonville
J&J Painting & Remodeling LLC, Jaime Gabriel Guadarrama, 1005 S. C St., Rogers
Tight Line Timbers LLC, Daniel Leatherman, 4202 W. Ettington Drive, Rogers
15 Dearhurst LLC, Tim Motter, 15 Dearhurst Road, Rogers
Financialofficer.com LLC, Ryan Faber, 1621 Grace Place, Bentonville
Solotime Products LLC, Matthew Wilson, 215 Grand Court, Siloam Springs
K&D Vista Services LLC, Donald Johnson, 2 Feltwell Lane, Bella Vista
Vida Y Salud LLC, Tatiana Perez, 905 S.W. Arrowhead Drive, Bentonville
Fern Lake LLC, Jennifer E. Gray, 1106 W. Poplar St., Rogers
Huckvale Enterprises Corporation, Jonathan Huckvale, 12 S. Moors Lane, Bella Vista
Leo James & Company LLC, Charity Cummings, 12706 Ventris Road, Garfield
Pan Dulce Bakery LLC, Alejandro Juarez, 815 Crystal St., Lowell
Superior Sales LLC, John C. Hardbarger, 1175 Sunbridge Lane, Rogers
Kwik Walnut Street LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Sawbuck LLC, Karisa N. Sprague, 21 W. Pinnacle Drive, Rogers
Lindsey Hess APRN, PLLC, Lindsey Hess, 9 Selland Lane, Bella Vista
CC&J Property Services LLC, Charles Thomas Mowery II, 5 Parformance Lane, Bella Vista
Craftbuzz LLC, Gertruida Theodora Alberts, 137 Pueblo Drive, Rogers
Kitchens RE Inc., Zachary Hunter Kitchens, 6601 S.W. Warrington Road, Bentonville
Brane Books LLC, Shane Snyder, 16 S. Clubhouse Drive, Rogers
JAM Logistics LLC, Joseph Massey, 405 W. Tulsa St., Suite A, Siloam Springs
Ishitha Creations LLC, Shubhangi Sharma, 2703 S.W. Brancliff Road, Bentonville
Carroll County
Cleaning Bee's NWA LLC, Ashley Garcia, 59 Oak Point Drive, Holiday Island
Roost & Rent Properties LLC, Zak Sutton, 2667 Carroll 908, Green Forest
Zzyzx Enterprises LLC, Aaron Hoyt, 41 Cypress Point Lane, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Desert Canary Boutique LLC, Rachel Nicole Malloy, 1006 Madison 7730, Hindsville
Washington County
Christy Permanent Beauty LLC, Christy Nguyen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Boss Babes Kollections LLC, Mykreshia Carter, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
On The Go Moving Company LLC, Kyle Hazelwood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Brian Hill Creative LLC, Brian Hill, 1315 San Miguel Drive, Springdale
Private Anesthesia Consulting Inc., Victor Pribislavski, 4700 S. Thompson St., Suite C101, Springdale
Brushy Creek Camper Rentals LLC, Lorin Keith Snelgrove, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Young Stables Trucking LLC, Sonya Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Gee's Place LLC, Garrick L. Rose, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Freaks R Us LLC, Billy Burge, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Solid Dream Holdings 2 LLC, Patrick Sassoon, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Sensational Designs By Shenet LLC, Shenetta Neal, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Goldstar Guru LLC, Sukhvir Toor, 478 Brinley St., Springdale
Mellow Oak LLC, Kevan Sharp, 3763 E. Wyman Road, Fayetteville
Momma G's Equipment Sales LLC, Geta Bell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Autolux Industries Ltd, Matthew Allen Norvell, 536 W. 11th St, Apt. 101, Fayetteville
1860 Pump Station Road, LLC, Chris Ellis Elkins, 4637 E. Bridgewater Lane, Fayetteville
2D4 LLC, Tyler Bartley Berry, 730 N. Wordsworth Lane, Fayetteville
Embellish Boss LLC, Chinaenynwa Egbosimba, 976 S Bacardi Ave, Apt. 101, Fayetteville
Red Olive Investments LLC, Joshua D. Allred, 381 N. 40th St., Springdale
D&S Harrison I LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Lauren Chanel Kreationz LLC, Makkia Fellows, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
KTMC Investments LLC, Jeffery M. Grimm, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Arkansas Medical Leasing LLC, Gloria Vazquez, 161 W. Van Asche Loop, Suite 1, Fayetteville
Cloud 9 Nutrition LLC, Carolina Restrepo, 1176 Lexington Circle, Springdale
Land Journey LLC, Marion Aust, 1023 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville
Power Design Electrical LLC, Shannon E. Tackett, 3677 Waterhole Rd, Springdale
Limitless Inside The Limited LLC, Derek Jones, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Amazing Willow Boutique LLC, Tiffany Mobley, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Slay By Sharaye LLC, La'veda Withers, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Clutch Investments LLC, Paul McBride II, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Diamond State Express LLC, Dakota Brown, 356 N Cloudy Loop, Suite A, Farmington
RT&Tat LLC, Pablo Tonche, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
B&M Henry Enterprises LLC, Monica Henry, 659 N. Salem Road, Fayetteville
Twinning In Biz LLC, Sarah Denise Hall, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Simply Meticulous Landscape Company, Kari Larson, 12549 Little Elm Road, Farmington
Jacqueline Interiors LLC, Jacqueline De La Guia Munoz, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Todd L Elliott Consultancy Services LLC, Todd Lewis Elliot, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
SMSB Academy LLC, Jaedon Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Island Vibes LLC, Kemar Mowatt, 93 E. Loveland Loop, Apt. B, Farmington
Mad Creations LLC, Rosemary Looper, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sight Line Realty LLC, Michael D. Hoover, 864 W. Eden Circle, Fayetteville
Kmreynolds LLC, Kyla J. Reynolds, 2234 Tall Tree Lane, Springdale
D&S Harrison II LLC, Joseph Reece, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Faith Entertainment Investors Group LLC, Lamar Campbell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
NW Arkansas Civic And Community Leadership Institute, Inc ("NACCLI"), Richard Davis, 4100 Corporate Center Dr, Suite 205, Springdale
SBP Realty LLC, Sara Posey, 12578 Enid Road, Elkins
1023 E Millsap Road LLC, Lyle Wilson, 124 W. Prospect Road, Fayetteville
Sassy's Clothing Company LLC, Lillie Smith, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
B&P Framing LLC, Erasto Badillo Badillo, 265 S. Elm Springs Road, Springdale
Astray Creative Enterprise LLC, Josh Appling, 11345 Campbell Community Building Road, West Fork
Starfish Aquatics NWA LLC, Wendy Jean Harris, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
The Southern Sohl Specialty Shop LLC, Kayla Harber, 1505 Greenbriar St., Springdale
Esterscnc LLC, Timothy Ester, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Sarah R. Moore LPC, PLLC, Sarah R. Moore, 3408 W. Fairfax St., Fayetteville
Jsbelin LLC, Jeremiah Belin, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hook Transport LLC, Ada Hook, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Snack Shack Vending LLC, Erica Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Divine Habits LLC, Dominique Allen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Lionheart Contracting LLC, Dustin Flowers, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Izzy Ann Huelsman LLC, Lisa Ann Huelsman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Hood 2 Good Management LLC, Darius Tarver, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Icon Boats LLC, Corey Rose, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
42Walk LLC, James Andrew Walker, 718 Debra Drive, Fayetteville
Dre Media Advertising LLC, Andrea Rodgers, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Mega Trucking LLC, Leslie Cameron Grady, 2836 N. Fox Trail, Fayetteville
Real Estate Design LLC, Cody Bunton, 32 West Ash St., Fayetteville.