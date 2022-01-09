James' vision still 20/20 since his hiring in 2015

James at a glance

SCHOOL Bryant

POSITION Head coach

HIGHLIGHTS James’ Bryant program has posted a 68-9 mark since his arrival, with a 16-2 record in the playoffs, as well as six straight playoff appearances and four-consecutive Class 7A state championships. … Bryant’s 2021 squad continued winning with ease, despite notching the program’s first loss in two seasons. The Hornets’ average margin of victory was 28.3 points.

Mike Lee's hiring of Buck James as Bryant High School's head football coach in 2015 was by no means something he went into completely blind.

Lee, Bryant's athletic director, and James had cultivated a relationship that spanned three decades.

"It's not like Buck was a mystery for me," Lee said. "I was pretty familiar with his fabric."

The then-Camden Fairview coach appealed to Lee largely because of his desire to come to Bryant, and a vision Lee thought would transcend the Hornet football program.

"Now, I'm not going to sit here and say that I had the foresight to see what's happening," Lee said. "I would be remiss if you felt I was saying that."

While James brought a transcendent vision to Bryant six years ago, it's been accompanied by transcendent results ever since. His squad brought the school its first-ever state title in 2018, and it's done that every season since, capping 2021 with the school's fourth-consecutive Class 7A state championship.

For his efforts, James is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Coach of the Year.

Since arriving at Bryant, James' Hornets have gone 68-9 in six seasons, never missing the playoffs and losing only one game in the past three years.

"It takes a community," Lee said of Bryant's success under James. "It takes a school board, it takes a superintendent and admin, and it takes parents of athletes who are willing to be coached. It takes the athletes themselves. It takes the right mixture of coaching staff, and Buck was able to connect those dots, and that is the reason why our program has reached the spot where we're at right now, and we're fighting like heck to keep [it] going."

Bryant's 2021 was a season that showed potential for a step back. The Hornets lost 43 seniors after their 2020 title, putting a slew of new faces at key starting spots, and they returned a handful of starters on offense and one starter on defense.

Still, the Hornets posted a 12-1 mark, their only loss a 24-21 defeat at Longview (Texas) in Week 3. Following the loss, Bryant won out, with notable victories against North Little Rock and Conway to close out the regular season, beating the Charging Wildcats 24-12 and coming back the next week to beat the Wampus Cats 32-29 in Faulkner County.

Their playoff run consisted of two rematches -- a 42-10 win against Fort Smith Northside, and a 28-13 win against North Little Rock -- before beating Fayetteville in comeback fashion 42-38 to seal their fourth Class 7A championship in a row.

"The irony of it is, we had five guys that played in the state championship game that didn't play a down all year long in the varsity game," James said. "The resiliency of our kids, through some adversity or injuries, different things that go on over the course of a season, our kids did a remarkable job of being next man up and playing at a level that really is unprecedented."

James said since his arrival the only change he's made was an upgrade to the program's weight room and how his Hornets train and condition. Beyond that, he's incredibly complimentary of the web of individuals who dedicate themselves to the program's success.

"It ain't easy," James said. "It's not something that just everybody's willing to do, and our hats off to our kids and their parents for allowing our kids to be able to do this stuff, and making sure that they will do it."

Now a month after Bryant's last title, James said the feeling is still surreal, but it's been hard for it to fully set in as the Hornets are already gearing up for 2022.

"It's just a revolving door, really," James said. "It's what you do. The mindset of a coach is you're only as good as your next game, and we're trying to get ready for our next game. I'm the kind of guy that I don't worry about what I did well, I worry about what I didn't [do well].

"That's sort of the perspective of it. It sounds sort of cliche, but really, I'm more worried about playing the Benton Panthers and [Pulaski Academy] in the scrimmage right now."