Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 01-09-22

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

SAV-A-LOT GROCERY, 600 Ash St. Date of inspection Dec. 29, 2021. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food items stored directly on the floor. Food must be stored inches six above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Observation: Walls are soiled in fresh market. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris.

OCEANS FISH AND CHICKEN, 2611 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection Dec. 28. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Food not in the original package for use in establishment must be identified with common name. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment, shall be labeled as specified in law. Single service item being stored directly on the floor. Single item shall be at least six inches above the floor to prevent contamination. Observation: Shelving needs to be cleaned all surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency to prevent accumulation. Observation: Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Corrective Action: The food contact surfaces of cooking equipment and pans shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations. Observation: Fan in kitchen area needs to be cleaned. Observation: Kitchen floors need cleaning. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep clean. Observation: Observed missing and broken floor tiles in the food prep area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

SUPER 1 FOODS, 5805 Dollarway Road. Date of of inspection Dec. 28. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Handwashing sink was blocked with containers. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Container was removed during time of inspection.

SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 5805 Dollarway Road. Date of of inspection Dec. 28. Observation: Observed walk-in cooler floors unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

SUPER 1 FOODS, 2721 Camden Road. Date of of inspection Dec. 28. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM.Observed standing water in walk-in cooler.

SUPER 1 FOODS deli, 2721 Camden Road. Date of of inspection Dec. 28. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed standing water on the floor. Condensate drainage and other non sewage liquids shall be drained from point of discharge to disposal according to law. NC Observation: Floors in walk in cooler are unclean and needs to be cleaned. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

CHEF KING INC., 2318 W. 28th Ave. Date of of inspection Dec. 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Food not in original container are not labeled. Food not in the original packages for use in Establishment must be identified with the common name of the Food. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observation: Walls are soiled in kitchen area. Corrective Action: Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observation: Observed missing are broken floor tiles in the food area. Corrective Action: The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.

EL SOL MEXICAN RESTAURANT, 3801 Camden Road, Suite 9. Date of inspection Dec. 22. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager (CFM) who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed food debris in handwashing sink. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Observed boxes of food stored in freezer. Food shall be stored at least six inches above the floor to be stored in compliance with established regulations.