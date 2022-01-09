Lane closings set this week for I-30 project in LR, NLR

Work on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve new and continued lane closings starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

Single lanes on the I-30 frontage roads between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

East Third Street intersections (flagging operations) with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock.

Broadway between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

Single- and double-lane closings on I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and East Ninth Street in North Little Rock.

Ramps or lanes within the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock.

Interstate 630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; detour will be indicated with signs.

I-30 frontage road northbound between East 10th and East Sixth streets in Little Rock.

Broadway (single-lane closing) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Riverfront Drive (full closing) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock from 8 p.m Friday to 5 a.m. next Sunday; detours will be signed to use Broadway.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.













