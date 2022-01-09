Little Rock meetings shift to virtual for now

LITTLE ROCK -- Little Rock will hold board and commission meetings virtually until further notice in light of surging coronavirus cases, according to a news release issued Friday.

"We take this step to ensure not only the health and safety of the public, whom we welcome to attend any and all public meetings, but also for our board and commission members and the staff who work with them," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement.

The news release said city-sponsored events will be evaluated for possible postponement or cancellation "on a case-by-case basis based on the perceived level of potential community transmission."

A Unity Day event that had been scheduled for Jan. 16 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been postponed, according to the city.