LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: City board and commission meetings go virtual | Last chance to see Little Rock Zoo's 'GloWild' exhibit

City meetings shift

to virtual for now

Little Rock will hold board and commission meetings virtually until further notice in light of surging coronavirus cases, according to a news release issued Friday.

"We take this step to ensure not only the health and safety of the public, whom we welcome to attend any and all public meetings, but also for our board and commission members and the staff who work with them," Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said in a statement.

The news release said city-sponsored events will be evaluated for possible postponement or cancellation "on a case-by-case basis based on the perceived level of potential community transmission."

A Unity Day event that had been scheduled for Jan. 16 to observe Martin Luther King Jr. Day has been postponed, according to the city.

Zoo is nearing end

of 'GloWild' event

The final nights of the Little Rock Zoo's "GloWild" event will take place tonight and then from Jan. 13-15, according to a recent zoo newsletter.

Hours are from 5-9 p.m. with tickets sold online and at the door. Admission is $17 for zoo members and $20 for members of the public.

The illuminated lantern exhibit is the product of a partnership between the zoo and Chicago-based Tianyu Arts and Culture Inc.