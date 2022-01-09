Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock shooting leads to blocking of westbound I-630 lanes

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 5:51 p.m.
Traffic is slow on the westbound lanes of Interstate 630 near the Mississippi Avenue exit in Little Rock as of about 5:40 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, as seen through an Arkansas Department of Transportation camera. (Courtesy Arkansas Department of Transportation, IDriveArkansas)

The westbound lanes on Interstate 630 near the Mississippi Avenue exit in Little Rock were blocked to traffic Sunday evening while state and local police responded to a shooting, according to Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler.

Sadler said one person was transported to a local hospital, but he did not know that person's condition.

Officers with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a "shooting just occurred" call at 4:23 p.m. Sunday, according to the department's dispatch log.

Arkansas Department of Transportation cameras positioned near the Mississippi Avenue exit and the John Barrow Road exit showed several law enforcement vehicles blocking all westbound lanes between the two exits. The Highway Department's traffic map at idrivearkansas.com show traffic stopped on the stretch of highway.

The Little Rock Police Department  dispatch log showed that the "shooting just occurred call" referred to I-630 and South Rodney Parham Road, which runs under the interstate at the Mississippi Avenue exit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT