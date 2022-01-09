LIVE! in NWA: Jazz Society Restaffs, Blues Challenge Delayed

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz Society, in a news release last week, announced Graham Stewart has been hired as the new executive director of NAJS, and founder Robert Ginsburg will transition into the role of artistic director.

Stewart's role as executive director will be operational and financial, allowing Ginsburg, as artistic director, to focus on the music and the NAJS education programs.

Stewart, a musician who has performed with the Fayetteville Jazz Collective, most recently helped lead the Nashville Jazz Workshop through a major transition and relocation.

"I am both a musician and an arts administrator," says Stewart. "That experience has given me a unique insight into this field. It is a pleasure to join the incredible things NAJS is doing for Northwest Arkansas."

__

Blues Challenge

Also last week, the Blues Foundation Board of Directors made the "very difficult decision" based on covid-19 concerns to postpone the 37th International Blues Challenge that was scheduled Jan. 18-22.

"The Blues Foundation is actively working with our IBC partners to determine a new event date, and we will share that news as soon as possible," an email said.

BELLA VISTA

• Russ Hutchison plays Jan. 11; Emily Rowland performs Jan. 12; Richard Burnett plays Jan. 13; and Keith Nicholson plays Jan. 14 at JJ's, 12 Cunningham Corner. 802-6455. jjsgrill.com/jjsbellavista.

BENTONVILLE

• Honey Collective performs from 8 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays through Jan. 26 at Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 10; there's an open mic night starting at 8 p.m. Jan. 11; drink and draw starts at 8 p.m. Jan. 12; there's an open bluegrass jam at 6 p.m. Jan. 13; Deep Sequence performs at 9 p.m. Jan. 14; and Friends of Family play at 9 p.m. Jan. 15 at Chelsea's Cafe, 10 Mountain St. Free. 253-8231; chelseascafeeureka.com.

• Dale & Billy play at 7 p.m. Jan. 14; and Wayne Hancock performs at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Wanderoo Lodge & Bar, 216 W. Van Buren. 363-6755; facebook.com/wanderoolodge.

• Tracy Lawrence performs at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 29; Sierra Ferrell performs at 6 p.m. Feb. 18; and Lyle Lovett performs at 7:30 p.m. March 23 at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. 253-7788; theaud.org.

FAYETTEVILLE

• Cole Birmingham Band performs Jan. 14; Brett & Terri play Jan. 15; and Frisky Squirrels play Jan. 21 at JJ's, 324 W. Dickson St. jjsgrill.com.

• Rachel Fields will play from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 12 at Morano's, 2179 Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. 935-4800.

• It's Sunday Dance Night at 6 p.m. Jan. 9; Copenhagen Bandit 3.0 plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 14; and Matteson Gregory plays at 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Drive. 856-6382; facebook.com/sixtwelvecoffeehouseandbar.

• Nimesh Patel performs at 8 p.m. Jan. 13 ($40-$80); Simply Seger: The Ultimate Bob Seger Tribute plays at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 ($8); the Chad Cooke Band & Cody Hibbard play at 9 p.m. Jan. 14 ($12-415); and Mixtapes play at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15 ($15) at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

• "Phoenix Ascending" will be the next program for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22; comic Trey Kennedy brings his "Are You For Real? Tour" to town at 7 p.m. Feb. 5; and the Sullivan Fortner Trio performs at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org.

FORT SMITH

• Cody Hibbard and Chad Cooke Band perform at 8:30 p.m. Jan. 15; and RC & The Ambers perform with Kyle Nix and the 38's and special guest Lance Roark at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at The Majestic, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424; majesticfortsmith.com.

• The Brew Year's Comedy Show starts at 7 p.m. Jan. 11; and the Brewery Comedy Tour visits the River Valley at 8 p.m. Jan. 29 at Fort Smith Brewing Co., 7500 Fort Chaffee Blvd. Tickets are $12 at eventbrite.com. 242-3722; facebook.com/FortSmithBrewing.

• The Cadillac Three with Ben Chapman perform Feb. 4 ($20-$30); That Arena Rock Show starts at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 ($15-$25); Frank Foster performs Feb. 18 ($20-$27.50); and Cheat Codes perform Feb. 20 ($22-$27) at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Lyle Lovett brings his acoustic show to Fort Smith at 8:30 p.m. March 22 at ArcBest Performing Arts Center, 55 S. Seventh St. 788-8932; fortsmithconventioncenter.org.

SPRINGDALE

• Michael Cooper plays on Jan. 12, Amber & Kevin on Jan. 19 and Patti Steel on Jan. 26 at Core Brewing, 2470 N. Lowell Road. 717-2231. coreofarkansas.com.

• Ashtyn Barbaree performs at 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at Black Apple Hard Cider, 321 E. Emma Ave. Free. 751-0337; facebook.com/blackapplehardcider.

• Jason Plumlee plays Jan. 11; A&W performs Jan. 13; and Dirty Flannel Shirt performs Jan. 14 at JJ's, 5320 W. Sunset Ave. 419-9220. jjsgrill.com/jjsspringdale.

TICKETS

• Tickets are on sale at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers for Tim McGraw, April 29; for KING + COUNTRY, May 21; Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band, June 9; Steely Dan with Steve Winwood, June 10; REO and Styx, with Loverboy, June 13; Backstreet Boys, June 17; Chicago and Brian Wilson, June 21; Matchbox 20 with The Wallflowers, June 24; 5 Seconds of Summer, June 28; Keith Urban, Aug. 18; Morgan Wallen, Aug. 26; and Goo Goo Dolls, Sept. 18. amptickets.com.

• Tickets for Casting Crowns in concert at 7 p.m. March 24 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock are on sale. Opening acts will be We Are Messengers and Jonathan Traylor. Tickets range from $19.75 to $89.75, on sale at the arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets for Shinedown in concert April 29 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock went on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Opening acts will be The Pretty Reckless and Diamante. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50, on sale at the Arena box office and Ticketmaster.com.

• Tickets for a concert by Bonnie Raitt and Lucinda Williams at 8 p.m. May 23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock went on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Prices were not available at press time.

• Tickets are also available for Weird Al Yankovic's Unfortunate Return of the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour May 31 at Robinson Center Performance Hall in Little Rock. Tickets are $39-$79 at ticketmaster.com.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Becca Martin-Brown, Features editor, at bmartin@nwadg.com.