• Now that Amy Schneider has experienced what it's like to dominate on the "Jeopardy!" stage, she wonders why streaks like hers don't happen more often. Once you get used to the buzzer and the cadence of the clues, she said, you have a significant advantage over a candidate who comes in cold. And Schneider has certainly settled into her groove. On Friday, she became the fourth contestant and the first woman in the history of "Jeopardy!" to surpass $1 million in winnings during regular-season play. She did so in her 28th game, a runaway in which she won more than $42,000, continuing a streak that has captured the attention of game show fans across the country. "It's not a sum of money I ever anticipated would be associated with my name," said Schneider, a 42-year-old software engineering manager who lives in Oakland, Calif. Schneider grew up watching "Jeopardy!" with her parents and in eighth grade was voted most likely to appear on the show. It's rare to reach the $1 million mark -- Ken Jennings was the first player to do so, in 2004, 30 games into his record 74-game run. But fans have gotten increasingly used to seeing contestants achieve it. James Holzhauer became the second person to hit $1 million during his 32-game streak in 2019. And just three months ago, Matt Amodio amassed $1.5 million before he was beaten after 38 wins. Schneider is doubtful that the extra time she had to prepare during the pandemic helped her significantly. Ultimately, she said, it's not something you can cram for. "To be good at 'Jeopardy!'" she said, "you just have to live a life where you're learning stuff all the time."

• Sinead O'Connor's 17-year-old son, Shane, was found dead in Ireland on Friday after the Irish singer-songwriter notified authorities that he was missing. Police said the case was closed after a body was found in the eastern coastal town of Bray, about 12 miles south of Dublin. O'Connor posted on Twitter that her son, "the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God. May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby, I love you so much. Please be at peace." Shane was one of O'Connor's four children. His father was Irish musician Donal Lunny. O'Connor first became famous for her 1990 cover of the Prince song "Nothing Compares 2 U." She emerged from an abusive family and has been candid about her struggles with mental illness.