Nation reels as covid-19 hampers basic services





The spike in coronavirus infections fueled by the omicron variant is causing a breakdown in basic functions and services in the U.S., in the latest illustration of how covid-19 keeps upending life almost two years into the pandemic.

Ambulances in Kansas speed toward hospitals, then suddenly change direction because hospitals are full. Employee shortages in New York City cause delays in trash and subway services, and diminish the ranks of firefighters and emergency workers. And schools across the nation are struggling to find teachers for their classrooms.

"This really does, I think, remind everyone of when covid-19 first appeared and there were such major disruptions across every part of our normal life," said Tom Cotter, director of emergency response and preparedness at the global health nonprofit Project HOPE. "And the unfortunate reality is, there's no way of predicting what will happen next until we get our vaccination numbers -- globally -- up."

First responders, hospitals, schools and government agencies have employed an all-hands-on-deck approach to keep the public safe, but they are worried about how much longer they can keep it up.

In Kansas' Johnson County, paramedics are working 80 hours a week. Ambulances have frequently been forced to alter their course when the hospitals they're heading to tell them that they're too overwhelmed to help. When the ambulances arrive at hospitals, some of their emergency patients end up in waiting rooms because there are no beds.

Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer for the University of Kansas Hospital, said that when the leader of a rural medical facility had no place to send dialysis patients last week, the hospital's staff consulted a textbook and "tried to put in some catheters and figure out how to do it."

Medical facilities have been hit by a "double whammy," he said. The number of covid-19 patients at the University of Kansas Hospital rose from 40 on Dec. 1 to 139 Friday. At the same time, more than 900 employees have been sickened with covid-19 or are awaiting test results -- 7% of the hospital's 13,500-person workforce.

"What my hope is and what we're going to cross our fingers around is that as it peaks. ... Maybe it'll have the same rapid fall we saw in South Africa," Stites said, referring to the swiftness with which the number of cases fell in that country. "We don't know that. That's just hope."

Hospitals are also struggling to get the workers they need because of a historically tight labor market.

High demand for labor throughout the economy is making it harder to find replacements for doctors, nurses and support workers who have been sidelined by the virus. It's especially tough in small towns and rural areas with aging populations and fewer people entering the workforce.

Finding enough workers is a daily challenge that industry veterans say is harder than at any time they can remember. Job openings in health care and social assistance are more than double their pandemic lows, and a record number of people are quitting.

"This is the most significant labor shortage that we have ever seen," said Sally Zuel, vice president of human resources at Union Health in Terre Haute, Ind.





The workforce squeeze is upending every aspect of care. A Fort Lauderdale, Fla., hospital temporarily closed its labor and delivery unit because of staff shortages. The chief executive of a 25-bed facility in rural Nebraska monitored patients on the floor Monday. In Indiana, where the National Guard was called in to reinforce hospital staffs, administrators offer double pay to workers who extend their shifts when colleagues are sick.

"We've had more staff out because they've tested positive and have contracted covid than we did at the very beginning," said Lynda Shrock, vice president of human resources at Logansport Memorial Hospital in Logansport, Ind.

MORE CONTAGIOUS

The omicron variant spreads even more easily than other coronavirus strains, and it has already become dominant in many countries. It also more readily infects those who have been vaccinated or had been infected by previous versions of the virus. However, early studies show that omicron is less likely to cause severe illness than the previous delta variant, and vaccination and a booster shot still offer strong protection from serious illness, hospitalization and death.

Still, omicron's easy transmissibility has led to skyrocketing cases in the U.S., affecting businesses, government offices and public services.

In downtown Boise, Idaho, customers were queued up outside a pharmacy before it opened Friday morning. Before long, the line wound throughout the large drugstore. Pharmacies have been slammed by staffing shortages, either because employees are out sick or have left for other jobs.

Pharmacy technician Anecia Mascorro said that before the pandemic, the Sav-On Pharmacy where she works always had prescriptions ready for the next day. Now, it's taking a lot longer to fill the hundreds of orders that are pouring in.

"The demand is crazy -- everybody's not getting their scripts fast enough, so they keep transferring to us," Mascorro said.

In Los Angeles, more than 800 police and fire personnel were sidelined because of the virus as of Thursday, causing slightly longer ambulance and fire response times.

In New York City, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said about one-fifth of subway operators and conductors -- 1,300 people -- have been absent in recent days. Almost one-fourth of the city sanitation department's workers were out sick Thursday, Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson said.

"Everybody's working 'round the clock, 12-hour shifts," Grayson said.

The city's Fire Department also has adjusted for higher absences. Officials said Thursday that 28% of EMS workers were out sick, compared with 8% to 10% on a normal day. Twice as many firefighters as usual were absent.

In contrast, the Police Department saw its sick rate fall over the past week, officials said.

At Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in Arizona, two checkpoints at the busiest terminal were shut down because not enough Transportation Security Administration agents showed up for work, according to statements from airport and TSA officials.

Meanwhile, schools from coast to coast tried to maintain in-person instruction despite widespread teacher absences. In Chicago, a standoff between the school district and teachers union over remote learning and covid-19 safety protocols led to classes being canceled for three days last week. In San Francisco, nearly 900 educators and aides called in sick Thursday.

In Hawaii, where public schools are under one statewide district, 1,600 teachers and staff members were absent Wednesday because of illness or prearranged vacation or leave. The state's teachers union criticized education officials for not better preparing for the ensuing void.

Osa Tui Jr., head of the Hawaii State Teachers Association, said counselors and security guards were being pulled to go "baby sit a classroom."

"That is very inappropriate," Tui said at a news conference. "To have this model where there are so many teachers out and for the department to say, 'Send your kid to a classroom that doesn't have a teacher,' what's the point of that?"

In New Haven, Conn., where hundreds of teachers were absent each day last week, administrators have helped to cover classrooms. Some teachers say they appreciate the help but that it can be confusing for students, adding to the physical and mental stress they're already feeling because of the pandemic.

"We've already been tested so much. How much can the rubber band stretch here?" asked Leslie Blatteau, president of the New Haven Federation of Teachers.

Information for this article was contributed by Jennifer Sinco Kelleher, Terry Tang, Rebecca Boone, Paul Davenport, Heather Hollingsworth, Michelle L. Price, David Porter, Michael R. Sisak and Michael Melia of The Associated Press; and by John Tozzi of Bloomberg News (TNS).








