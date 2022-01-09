NFL Week 18 capsules

Washington at Giants

Noon

LINE Washington by 7

SERIES Giants lead 105-70-4; Washington def. Giants 30-29 on Sept. 16

LAST WEEK Washington lost to Eagles 20-16; Giants lost to Bears 29-3

ON OFFENSE

WASHINGTON;VS.;GIANTS

(13) 114.7;RUSHING;99.6 (13)

(20) 208.9;PASSING;194.3 (28)

(20) 323.6;TOTAL;293.9 (31)

(22) 19.6;SCORING;15.7 (31)

ON DEFENSE

WASHINGTON;VS.;GIANTS

(8) 105.1;RUSHING;122.9 (23)

(30) 265.5;PASSING; 233.8 (17)

(27) 370.7;TOTAL;356.7 (20)

(28) 26.7;SCORING;24.6 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants RB Saquon Barkley (563 rushing, 244 receiving) rushed for more than 100 yards for the first time this season last week against the Bears.

Steelers at Ravens

Noon (CBS)

LINE Ravens by 31/2

SERIES Steelers lead 31-24; Steelers won 20-19 on Dec. 5

LAST WEEK Steelers def. Browns 26-14; Ravens lost to Rams 20-19

ON OFFENSE

STEELERS;VS.;RAVENS

(28) 94.0;RUSHING;139.4 (5)

(16) 221.4;PASSING;239.3 (13)

(24) 315.4;TOTAL;378.7 (7)

(21) 20.4;SCORING;23.4 (16)

ON DEFENSE

STEELERS;VS.;RAVENS

(31) 139.6;RUSHING;84.8 (1)

(12) 220.2;PASSING;281.7 (32)

(21) 359.9;TOTAL;366.5 (25)

(22) 24.1;SCORING;23.5 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH Steelers must win and hope for the Jaguars to beat the Colts to earn a spot in the playoffs.

Jets at Bills

Noon

LINE Buffalo by 161/2

SERIES Bills lead 66-56; Bills def. Jets 45-17 on Nov. 14

LAST WEEK Jets lost to Bucs 34-31; Bills def. Falcons 29-15

ON OFFENSE

JETS;VS.;BILLS

(24) 101.2;RUSHING;127.4 (6)

(17) 221.0;PASSING;251.9 (10)

(21) 322.2;TOTAL;379.3 (5)

(25) 18.8;SCORING;28.5 (3)

ON DEFENSE

JETS;VS.;BILLS

(29) 136.3;RUSHING;113.6 (19)

(29) 259.7;PASSING;172.9 (1)

(32) 396.0;TOTAL;286.5 (1)

(3) 29.8;SCORING;17.4 (2)

WHAT TO WATCH The Bills need to win to clinch their second consecutive AFC East title. They are currently the No. 4 seed and in line to host a first-round playoff game.

Bengals at Browns

Noon

LINE Browns by 6

SERIES Bengals leads 51-45; Browns def. Bengals 41-16 on Nov. 17

LAST WEEK Bengals def. Chiefs 34-21. Browns lost to Steelers 26-14

ON OFFENSE

BENGALS;VS.; BROWNS

(22) 103.9;RUSHING;141.6 (4)

(7) 268.8;PASSING;196.8 (26)

(9) 372.7;TOTAL;338.4 (18)

(5) 27.8;SCORING;20.5 (20)

ON DEFENSE

BENGALS;VS.;BROWNS

(5) 96.1;RUSHING;111.1 (16)

(27) 253.2;PASSING;208.5 (6)

(18) 349.2;TOTAL;319.6 (6)

(17) 22.2;SCORING;22.2 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Bengals are in the playoffs and the Browns are eliminated. The only good news for the Browns is that backup RB D'Ernest Johnson has been activated from the covid-19 list.

Packers at Lions

Noon (Fox)

LINE Browns by 6

SERIES Packers lead 105-72-7; Packers won 35-17 on Sept. 20

LAST WEEK Packers def. Vikings 37-10; Lions lost to Seahawks 51-29

ON OFFENSE

PACKERS;VS.;LIONS

(19) 111.1;RUSHING;111.7 (18)

(9) 253.7;PASSING;205.8 (21)

(12) 364.8;TOTAL;317.5 (22)

(10) 26.2;SCORING;18.0 (28)

ON DEFENSE

PACKERS;VS.;LIONS

(13) 109.8;RUSHING;135.9 (28)

(9) 213.7;PASSING;244.0 (25)

(11) 323.4;TOTAL;379.9 (28)

(8) 20.9;SCORING;27.3 (30)

WHAT TO WATCH Packers have clinched No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage. Lions can still get the top pick in the 2022 draft with a loss and a Jaguars win over Colts.

Titans at Texans

Noon

LINE Tennessee by 10

SERIES Titans leads 21-18; Texans def. Titans 22-13 on Nov. 21

LAST WEEK Titans def. Dolphins 34-3; Texans lost to 49ers 23-7

ON OFFENSE

TITANS;VS.;TEXANS

(3) 142,5;RUSHING;84.9 (32)

(27) 196.1;PASSING;188.5 (30)

(17) 338.6;TOTAL;273.4 (32)

(15) 24.4;SCORING;15.9 (30)

ON DEFENSE

TITANS;VS.;TEXANS

(2) 85.9;RUSHING;143.4 (32)

(23) 242.5;PASSING;239.8 (21)

(12) 328.4;TOTAL;383.1 (29)

(6) 20.6;SCORING;26.5 (26)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans are in the playoffs, and they can clinch homefield advantage throughout with a win. Tennessee is 4-3 on the road this season.

Colts at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Jaguars by 15 1/2

SERIES Colts lead 26-15; Colts def. Jaguars 23-17 on Nov. 14

LAST WEEK Colts lost to Raiders 23-20; Jaguars lost to Patriots 50-10

ON OFFENSE

COLTS;VS.;JAGUARS

(2) 152.9;RUSHING;103.4 (23)

(23) 201.4;PASSING;201.2 (24)

(15) 354.2;TOTAL;304.6 (27)

(7) 27.5;SCORING;14.2 (32)

ON DEFENSE

COLTS;VS.;JAGUARS

(12) 109.6;RUSHING;127.1 (25)

(18) 235.2;PASSING;233.5 (16)

(17) 344.8;TOTAL;360.6 (22)

(12) 21.2;SCORING;127.9 (31)

WHAT TO WATCH RB Jonathan Taylor (1,734 rushing, 37-342 receiving) has accounted for 20 TDs for the Colts, who must win to qualify for the playoffs.

Patriots at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Patriots by 61/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 58-54; Dolphins def. Patriots 17-16 on Sept. 12

LAST WEEK Patriots def. Jaguars 50-10; Dolphins lost to Titans 34-3

ON OFFENSE

PATRIOTS;VS.;DOLPHINS

(8) 126.1;RUSHING;85.8 (31)

(14) 225.8;PASSING;221.8 (15)

(16) 351.8;TOTAL;307.6 (25)

(8) 27.4;SCORING;19.2 (24)

ON DEFENSE

PATRIOTS;VS.;DOLPHINS

(22) 119.2;RUSHING;108.3 (10)

(4) 192.4;PASSING;226.6 (14)

(3) 311.6;TOTAL;334.9 (15)

(1) 16.9;SCORING;21.8 (16)

WHAT TO WATCH Who's motivated? Patriots clinched a playoff spot last week while the Dolphins had a seven-game winning streak end, along with their playoff hopes.

Bears at Vikings

Noon

LINE Vikings by 4

SERIES Vikings lead 62-57-2; Vikings def. Bears 17-9 on Dec. 21

LAST WEEK Vikings lost to Packers 37-10; Bears def. Giants 29-3

ON OFFENSE

BEARS;VS.;VIKINGS

(11) 120.5;RUSHING;114.1 (15)

(32) 183.5;PASSING;250.7 (11)

(28) 304.3;TOTAL;364.8 (12)

(26) (18.4);SCORING;24.6 (14)

ON DEFENSE

BEARS;VS.;VIKINGS

(24) 126.4;RUSHING;133.2 (27)

(3) 189.1;PASSING;252.1 (26)

(5) 315.6;TOTAL;385.4 (31)

(20) 23.5;SCORING;25.6 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Vikings QB Kirk Cousins (3,971 passing, 30 TDs, 7 INTs) is expected to play after missing last week's must-win game with the Packers on the covid list.

Panthers at Buccaneers

Noon (CBS)

LINE Buccaneers by 8

SERIES Panthers lead 24-18; Bucs def. Panthers 32-6 on Dec. 26

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Saints 18-10; Bucs def. Jets 34-31

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;BUCS

(21) 108.2;RUSHING;99.2 (27)

(29) 189.5;PASSING;306.6 (1))

(30) 297.8;TOTAL;405.8 (1)

(29) 29;SCORING;29.4 (2)

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERS;VS.;BUCS

(20) 115.6;RUSHING;91.4 (3)

(2) 183.9;PASSING;240.9 (22)

(2) 299.5;TOTAL;332.4 (14)

(19) 22.7;SCORING;21.0 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH Who's going to catch Tom Brady's passes with Chris Godwin out for the season and Antonio Brown no longer on the Bucs roster.

Saints at Falcons

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Saints by 31/2

SERIES Falcons lead 54-51; Falcons def. Saints 27-25 on Nov. 7

LAST WEEK Saints def. Panthers 18-10; Falcons lost to Bills 29-15

ON OFFENSE

SAINTS;VS.;FALCONS

(17) 112.2;RUSHING;86.8 (30)

(31) 188.2;PASSING;219.9 (18)

(29) 300.5;TOTAL;306.7 (26)

(19) 20.9;SCORING;18.3 (27)

ON DEFENSE

SAINTS;VS.;FALCONS

(4) 95.4;RUSHING;127.9 (26)

(14) 226.6;PASSING;236.1 (19)

(8) 322.1;TOTAL;364.1 (24)

(4) 19.7;SCORING;26.8 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH The Saints still have a playoff pulse. They must win and have the 49ers lose to the Rams to claim the seventh and final spot.

Seahawks at Cardinals

3:25 p.m.

LINE Seahawks by 51/2

SERIES Tied at 22-22-1; Cardinals def. Seahawks 23-13 on Nov. 21

LAST WEEK Seahawks def. Lions 51-29; Cardinals def. Cowboys 25-22

ON OFFENSE

(12) 117.0;RUSHING;122.4 (9)

(25) 200.2;PASSING;255.6 (8)

(23) 317.2;TOTAL;377.9 (8)

(17) 22.3;SCORING;26.2 (11)

ON DEFENSE

SEAHAWKS;VS.;CARDINALS

(18) 113.4;RUSHING;109.4 (11)

(31) 270.4;PASSING;213.5 (8)

(30) 383.8;TOTAL;322.9 (10)

(10) 21.0;SCORING;20.5 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH Seahawks often-injured RB Rashaad Penny has rushed for 481 yards and 5 TDs in his past 4 games since taking over as the lead back.

49ers at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE Rams by 4

SERIES 49ers lead 74-67-3; 49ers def. Rams 31-10 on Nov. 15

LAST WEEK 49ers def. Texans 23-7; Rams def. Ravens 20-19

ON OFFENSE

49ERS;VS.;RAMS

(7) 126.9;RUSHING;101.2 (24)

(12) 244.2;PASSING;277.6 (5)

(10) 371.1;TOTAL;378.8 (6)

(13) 25.0;SCORING;27.2 (9)

ON DEFENSE

49ERS;VS.;RAMS

(9) 106.0;RUSHING;101.2 (6)

(5) 206.8;PASSING;237.2 (20)

(4) 312.8;TOTAL;338.4 (16)

(14) 21.3;SCORING;21.6 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers clinch a playoff spot with a win or if the Saints, the other remaining team in contention, loses to or ties with the Falcons.

Chargers at Raiders

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Chargers by 3

SERIES Raiders lead 66-56-2; Chargers def. Raiders 28-14 on Oct. 4

LAST WEEK Chargers def. Broncos 34-13; Raiders def. Colts 23-20

ON OFFENSE

CHARGERS;VS.;RAIDERS

(20) 109.3;RUSHING;90.2 (29)

(4) 277.7;PASSING;274.7 (6)

(4) 387.1;TOTAL;364.9 (11)

(6) 27.6;SCORING;21.2 (18)

ON DEFENSE

CHARGERS;VS.;RAIDERS

(30) 136.7;RUSHING;116.1 (21)

(10) 224.3;PASSING;214.6 (10)

(23) 361.0;TOTAL;330.8 (13)

(26) 26.5;SCORING;25.4 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Raiders have won three in a row overall but have lost three of their past four at home. They need to win, as do the Chargers, to secure the final AFC playoff spot.