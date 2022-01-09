Northwoods Trails in Hot Springs approaches completion of rehab, expansion

HOT SPRINGS -- Northwoods Trails is nearing the end of the first phase of a rehabilitation and expansion project that will increase the system by about 2.5 miles, giving it more than 30 miles of mountain-biking trails.

The trail system includes green areas for beginners, blue for intermediate riders and black for those who are at an advanced skill level.

Northwoods Trails coordinator Traci Berry said Rogue Trails, the Rogers-based designer and builder of the trails system, is expected to complete the newest additions by mid-January. Two of the three trails have already been unofficially completed, though they have yet to be named.

The two sister trails, one green and one blue, are located north of Bethel Lake and on the northwest side of Dillon Lake, both connecting Bearcat Pass to Sanderson Pass, she said.

Bikers, hikers and trail runners are all welcome, Berry said.

"We'll have a blue and a green bidirectional trail that will be on the west side of Dillon Lake, which is the middle lake out at Waterworks [Mountain Bike Trail]," she said. "The blue trail ended up being about 1.2 miles long, and the green trail is around 0.8 miles long. And so we got about 2 miles of new trail on the west side of Dillon Lake that basically connects the bottom lake to the top lake."

When the Hot Springs Utilities Department installed a new bridge, Rogue was able to take advantage of it to add trail and connect the trailhead to the top dam, Berry said, so now "we can ride basically kind of a loop around that middle lake."

The city installed a new bridge below Dillon Dam and a 300-by-10-foot bridge across the Sanderson Lake Dam. The connectivity to the west side of the Waterworks lakes will lead in to Phase 2 planning of the Northwoods project.

"The last trail that they're working on will be a green bidirectional trail that will run from -- and I guess you kind of have to be familiar with the trail systems and know the area -- but it'll be on the opposite side of lake [Dillon] on the east side where we already have a trail. It will drop below Cats Meow [Mountain Bike Trail] from Hub O to Hub T, and it will be bidirectional as well. So now we'll have almost a 3-mile loop, green loop."

Rogue Trails has been on-site since Oct. 4, completing the rehabilitation of the flow trails, with the majority happening on the Black Diamond downhill jump line -- Lucky 13.

Visit Hot Springs, the city's tourism agency, announced last summer an effort to rehabilitate the existing portions of Hot Springs' Northwoods Trail System to mark the first step in expanding the complex in the northern section of the city. The project is supported by a $175,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation, which helps cover the cost of the trail rehabilitation and three new trails.

A portion of the grant will also be used to help fund Phase 2 of the design plan by the International Mountain Bicycling Association.

"It feels really good," Berry said of how the project is going. "The plan with Waterworks and the Northwoods Trails is to eventually have 40-plus miles of trail on the Waterworks property. And with Phase 1, we ended up with 16½ miles of trail, which includes the Pullman Trail that happened just after Phase 1. But since then, we've been able to open some gravel roads out there, which has given us a little more mileage. And then with the addition of the Sanderson Bridge and building these three new trails that now puts us at Waterworks, just over 20 miles of trail."

Berry said there's a special emphasis on the quality of the trail system, noting the importance of keeping it properly maintained. This, she noted, takes time.

"It's like we're biting off just a little bit at a time to reach that goal," she said. "And it feels really good because, you know, I originally think they had planned on this being maybe a two-phase project. But once we got on the ground out there and started maintaining and working with Phase 1, we realized that really, probably the best way to do this is to do a little bit at a time in order for us to maintain it properly."

The International Mountain Bicycling Association built the trail system, which Berry said relies on volunteer help in addition to staff members.

"Keeping up 30-plus miles of trail isn't a small feat," she said. "Doing it a little bit at a time gives us an opportunity to kind of plan the maintenance through the added trail and to gauge what it's going to take for us to keep it a world-class trail system. Because having several miles is great, but if you can't keep it up, then it ends up just becoming not really used and grown over and things like that. I mean, that's millions of dollars that you've put into something that just ends up being a waste, if that makes sense."

Taking a step-by-step approach will also allow the system to better serve the public, Berry said, noting that staff members are seeing a lot of people come out who are at the beginner level as well as a lot more youths and even older riders. Having more green trails will "benefit a good number of our trail users," she said.

A ribbon-cutting and official opening will be announced soon, Berry said, depending on the weather and status of covid-19.