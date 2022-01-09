Notae's 31 not enough in UA loss

University of Arkansas senior guard JD Notae's 31 points weren't quite enough for a victory at Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies held on to beat the 86-81 at Reed Arena despite Notae scoring his most points in two seasons with the Razorbacks.

It was the 135th game in which 50 Arkansas players have combined to score 30 or more points, including twice by Notae.

Notae opened the season by scoring 30 points to lead the Razorbacks over Mercer 74-61. His career high is 40 points against Florida Memorial as a sophomore at Jacksonville (Fla.) University during the 2018-19 season.

Texas A&M was Notae's second game back after he missed the SEC opener at Mississippi State because of being ill with covid-19, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman confirmed Saturday.

Notae hit 11 of 23 shots, including 5 of 8 three-pointers, and 4 of 7 free throws against the Aggies in 38 minutes.

In Arkansas' 75-74 loss to Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, Notae had 16 points in 37 minutes and hit 6 of 17 shots, including 1 of 7 three-pointers, and 3 of 6 free throws.

Notae missed a week of practice after the Razorbacks returned from Christmas break as well as their 81-68 loss at Mississippi State. He practiced on a limited basis for three days going into the Vanderbilt game.

"I certainly think the covid really affected him," Musselman said. "We knew when he missed a game, we were going to miss him, which we certainly did at Mississippi State.

"I thought our last home game, he didn't have his legs, which is to be expected when you're out. He played much better offensively [Saturday]."

Johnson brings energy

Arkansas 6-7 junior forward Kamani Johnson was a spark off the bench Saturday with 7 points, a season-high 8 rebounds and 1 assist in 18 minutes. He hit his only field goal attempt and was 5 of 6 on free throws.

"One bright spot is I do think Kamani Johnson played with great physicality," Coach Eric Musselman said on his postgame radio appearance. "He gave us some identity. He dove on the floor.

"So I think that's a positive moving forward."

The Razorbacks were at plus-7 when Johnson was in the game. He was the only Arkansas player with a positive in the scoring margin.

Rebounding not enough

Texas A&M became the first opponent to beat Arkansas without outrebounding the Razorbacks.

Arkansas had been 8-0 when out-rebounding an opponent and 2-0 when the teams finished even on the boards.

The Razorbacks outrebounded the Aggies 46-32 and had a season-high 20 offensive boards.

"That's the most we have given up all season," Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said on his postgame radio appearance. "You probably can't give up 20 offensive rebounds and win another game this whole year."

Davonte Davis, Au'Diese Toney and Kamani Johnson had four offensive rebounds each for Arkansas, while Jaylin Williams added a team-high 11 total rebounds, one on the offensive end.

"I think the thing that hurt us in the first half, we had zero offensive rebounds," Buzz Williams said. "And to start the game, like the first five or six minutes, they rebounded every missed shot that they had.

"We were kind of back on our heels relative to being able to guard the bounce and playing with physicality."

Arkansas beat the Aggies 20-9 in second-chance scoring.

Foul shooting

Texas A&M shot a horrid 53.3% (16 of 30) from the free-throw line, but the Aggies got a pair of key free throws from Hassan Diarra with 14.5 seconds left and Marcus Williams closed out the game by making a pair with 4.4 seconds remaining.

The Razorbacks had a chance to build on an 11-point lead in the first half, but they struggled from the free-throw line before and after going ahead 20-9.

Arkansas opened 2 of 6 at the line and went 4 of 8 in the first half. The Razorbacks rebounded in the second half to go 17 of 21 from the line to finish 21 of 29 (72.4%).

Transfer trade

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson and Texas A&M forward Ethan Henderson, who transferred from the opposite schools during the offseason, both started the game but had little impact.

Henderson had 4 points on 2-of-4 shooting and added 2 rebounds and a blocked shot while posting a plus-minus of minus-3 in his 17 minutes.

Robinson missed his only two field goal tries, a three-pointer at the 19:22 mark of the opening half and a contested short shot in the lane with 35 seconds left in the half. He finished with a turnover, a rebound and a blocked shot and a minus-5 in plus-minus in his 8 minutes.

Drawing charges

Arkansas' Jaylin Williams drew three charging calls against the Aggies to bring his season total to a team-leading 16. Williams led the team with 16 charges drawn as a freshman last year.

At the tip

Arkansas used the starting five of guards JD Notae, Jaxson Robinson, Au'Diese Toney and Stanley Umude and forward Jaylin Williams for the first time this season. Notae and Williams made their 13th starts, while Toney made his 12th (his first since Dec. 18 vs. Hofstra), Umude his fourth and Robinson his fourth in a row.