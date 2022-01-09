NWA EDITORIAL: Northwest Arkansas welcomed home Afghan refugees, whose harrowing journy tis the stuff of nightmares

Some of Arkansas' newest residents tell a harrowing story about how they got here. But it has nothing to do with short-handed flight crews, covid cancellations, weather delays or uncomfortable airport lounges.

The people we're talking about started their journey in Afghanistan last summer. And if you've got a terrible travel story to relate, theirs will top it.

These folks feared for their lives on the drive to the airport. They passed through chaotic streets teeming with panic-stricken people and truckloads of armed men. They fought their way through desperate crowds to get to the airport gates, waded a filth-filled stream to beg for someone to look at their travel documents so they could get inside and catch a plane to anywhere. They pleaded with American soldiers to wave them through to not one, but three checkpoints, and at every step along the journey, they feared they might be turned back, forced to stay in a place where their lives would be in danger.

They eventually were allowed through, climbed aboard crowded military plane and flew to locations they'd never been, only to wait weeks in temporary lodging (as in, tents) before reaching the hills of Northwest Arkansas. When they got here, they had little money and few possessions -- just their freedom and their lives.

But they consider themselves among the most fortunate people on Earth.

Last Sunday's paper imparted the stories of Mahdi Faizy, his family, and of Ahmad Ghani -- 16 people who managed to escape Afghanistan after that country's government collapsed in August, giving way to the oppressive Taliban. Ghani, Faizy, his wife and son ended up in Fayetteville, thanks to the generosity and compassion of Canopy Northwest Arkansas, a nonprofit that strives, according to its website, to create a community where refugees are welcomed and equipped with all they need to build new lives and thrive.

The frightening tales told by Faizy and Ghani mirror those of dozens more refugees who have made their way to our region, and thousands more who have found a place somewhere else in the U.S. An untold number of their fellow Afghan citizens weren't as lucky and remain behind in a country rapidly spiraling back toward the dark ages, thanks to the religious fanatics who've taken control.

Reading what these people endured to end up in Arkansas is both a testament to their persistence and a confirmation of their desperation.

Prior to the collapse, both Faizy and Ghani had worked with the U.S. government. Both had plans to come to the U.S. to study.

But the U.S.-friendly Afghan government fell before they could get out in any conventional way. They also both knew that with the Taliban returning to power, those with connections to the U.S. government would be in jeopardy. So their lives literally depended on that terrifying journey to the airport in Kabul.

Faizy, whose original plan to come to the U.S. included only his wife and son, ended up bringing along his in-laws, sisters and their children as well. Only by some miracle did they all clear the checkpoints to get away.

Imagine the flight to freedom. Imagine the fear of possibly leaving a loved one behind. Imagine the terror of being trapped in a country with no legal protections or government structure to ensure due process.

All of them say they understand the extraordinary opportunity they've been given, and are grateful. We are grateful that they've found a place where they can be safe and build new lives. We're also grateful for the open hearts of Canopy Northwest Arkansas, who make starting a new life in a new place just a little easier. They'll get help with a place to live, basic needs, jobs and, of course, with finding their way in a new world.

Make no mistake: It won't be easy. Starting over never is. But it can't be as difficult as their flights to freedom.

Welcome and best wishes to them all.

WHAT’S THE POINT: After a treacherous journey from Afghanistan to their new home in Northwest Arkansas, refugees are grateful to be here. We’re grateful they are, too.