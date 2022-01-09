FOOTBALL

Browns' CB on virus list

Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward has been placed on the covid-19 reserve list and will miss today's season finale against Cincinnati. Ward was already questionable with a groin injury suffered in Monday's loss at Pittsburgh. The fourth-year corner had three interceptions, including a 99-yard return for a touchdown that set the tone in Cleveland's 41-16 win over the Bengals on Nov. 17. The Browns will finish a disappointing season without Ward and linebacker Malcolm Smith, also placed on the covid-19 list. Greedy Williams would be Ward's likely replacement in the starting lineup, but he's dealing with a shoulder injury and was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.

BASKETBALL

Knicks' Randle fined $25K

New York Knicks star Julius Randle was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Saturday for what the league called an "egregious" use of profane language in interviews. The league cited Randle's use of profanity in interviews with the media following a Jan. 5 practice and again the next night following a victory over the Boston Celtics. That came after the NBA sent a memo to teams last month stressing the need for coaches and players to use appropriate language in press conferences and media interviews. Randle gave a thumbs down to fans inside Madison Square Garden during the game against Boston, when the Knicks fell behind by 25 points before rallying, and cursed in his postgame interview discussing the gesture.

HOCKEY

Sharks to release Kane

The San Jose Sharks have placed forward Evander Kane on unconditional waivers with the intent to terminate the remainder of his $49 million, seven-year contract. The Sharks said Saturday that they made the move because Kane violated covid-19 protocols in the AHL where he is currently playing for the Barracuda. The team said it would have no further comment. The termination of the contract will cost Kane about $22.9 million remaining from the contract he signed in May 2018. The move ends a saga regarding Kane's status with the Sharks. He faced accusations of gambling on games, purposely losing games he bet on, as well as sexual and physical abuse from estranged wife Anna over the summer. The NHL investigated and found no evidence to support those allegations but did suspend Kane for 21 games for submitting a fake covid-19 vaccination card.

WINTER SPORTS

USA Luge doubles decided

Zack Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander are headed to the Olympics for USA Luge. Di Gregorio and Hollander clinched their first Olympic berths Saturday, on a day when Germany took three of six medals awarded in a pair of World Cup races. Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken won the doubles race for Germany, with Latvia's Andris Sics and Juris Sics finishing second and Germany's Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt placing third. And in the men's race, Latvia's Kristers Aparjods prevailed on home ice, with Germany's Felix Loch second and Italy's Dominik Fischnaller third.

Bowe first in 1,500 meters

Brittany Bowe won the women's 1,500 meters and Joey Mantia took the men's event in track-record time at the U.S. speedskating trials Saturday, putting the veterans on their third Olympic team. Bowe finished in 1 minute, 50.32 seconds to claim her third individual event for Beijing at the Pettit National Ice Center, where fans were banned because of surging covid-19 cases. Mantia won in 1:44.01, lowering Chad Hedrick's track record of 1:44.47. Emery Lehman took second in 1:45.10 to qualify for his third Olympics. Mantia earlier finished second in the 1,000.

Taylor collects bobsled victory

Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S. got her fourth women's monobob victory of the season on Saturday, the 25th overall win of her career in major international competition. Australia's Breanna Walker was second, and Germany's Laura Nolte was third. Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. took fourth, meaning the Americans joined Canada as the only nations with two sleds in the top six spots. Cynthia Appiah was fifth and Melissa Lotholz sixth for the Canadians. Taylor had the fastest time in the first heat and the second-best time in the second heat. She finished in 1 minute, 58.76 seconds. Walker's time was 1:58.93 and Nolte's was 1:59.01. Taylor has 19 wins in traditional two-person World Cup races, two more in world championship events and now four in monobob. The monobob event will be part of the Olympic program for the first time at the Beijing Games, meaning women's bobsledders now have two medal events.