100 years ago

Jan. 9, 1922

PARAGOULD -- Luby Rogers of the Brown's Chapel neighborhood brought to the office of Sheriff Charles Stepp a complete moonshine distilling outfit and a half-gallon of hard-kicking "white mule." The still and liquor were found in Mr. Rogers barn. Mr. Rogers said that he had no idea to whom the outfit belonged, but thought that it might be of help to the sheriff in his efforts to run down violators of the prohibition laws. It is believed the owner of the booze-making paraphernalia became frightened and selected Mr. Rogers barn as a hiding place for his property.

50 years ago

Jan. 9, 1972

• Gary Clements of Protho Manor Apartments was injured Saturday when a car crashed through the wall of his apartment and hit the couch on which he was lying. The police said the car, driven by Lonnie Ray, 19, was headed west in the apartment complex's parking lot when it jumped the curb, hit a street sign, struck a small tree and crashed through the northwest corner of the apartment building. The car traveled 184 feet between the curb and the building. Ray was charged with reckless driving. Clements was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

25 years ago

Jan. 9, 1997

• About six students from the Environmental and Spatial Technology Initiative program at Sylvan Hills High School are carrying on a project started five years ago that will eventually create an easier map for visitors to follow and a virtual tour of the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery. ... The cemetery and the website veterans.arkansas.gov have gravesite locators that individuals can use to find the burial sections and grave numbers for their relatives, but the locators do not provide row information or a virtual tour. ... The cemetery had 23 burial sections and 4,614 graves as of Thursday, Cemetery Director Bill Wussick said. ... For the cemetery project, students create a map of each section using GPS software satellite images. Then, almost like a spreadsheet, they manually plug in information from each headstone, which includes birth and death dates, what war the veteran served in and his military rank.

10 years ago

Jan. 9, 2012

• A nationally funded study will test the effects of progesterone on traumatic brain injury patients, including some from Arkansas. The two-year study ... will determine whether administering the hormone can help reduce swelling and brain damage after blunt-trauma head injuries. ... Because the patients may be unresponsive and unable to provide consent to participate in the study, doctors will administer the treatment to moderately injured patients and later seek consent to track their progress from their guardians, the release said. The Regional Medical Center at Memphis, which serves patients from Arkansas, is one of three hospitals designated Level I trauma centers under Arkansas' developing trauma system.