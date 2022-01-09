Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Paper Routes' wraps up tour

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Joli Livaudais created “All That I Love” between 2013 and 2020 out of Kozo paper, aluminum foil, pigment ink, resin and sewing pins, folding photographic images into beetles using traditional origami patterns. The installation is part of the “Women to Watch: Paper Routes” exhibition, on display starting this week at Fenix Gallery in Fayetteville. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

"Women to Watch: Paper Routes," works reflecting the inventive use of paper organized and sponsored by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, wraps up its year-long tour Thursday-Feb. 26 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville.

Regional curator Alison Glen, formerly a curator at Crystal Bridges, gathered sculpture, collages, origami, handmade papers, paper clay and papier mache works for the exhibit. The tour began in January 2021 at the Windgate Gallery at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The gallery will hold a reception, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 16. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (479) 530-6023 or visit fenixarts.org.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT