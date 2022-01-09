ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: 'Paper Routes' wraps up tour

"Women to Watch: Paper Routes," works reflecting the inventive use of paper organized and sponsored by the Arkansas Committee of the National Museum of Women in the Arts, wraps up its year-long tour Thursday-Feb. 26 at the Visual and Performing Arts Center at Fenix, 150 N. Skyline Drive, Millar Lodge, Fayetteville.

Regional curator Alison Glen, formerly a curator at Crystal Bridges, gathered sculpture, collages, origami, handmade papers, paper clay and papier mache works for the exhibit. The tour began in January 2021 at the Windgate Gallery at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

The gallery will hold a reception, 1-3 p.m. Jan. 16. Gallery hours are 1-5 p.m. Thursday-Friday, noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Admission to the reception and the gallery are free. Call (479) 530-6023 or visit fenixarts.org.