PA's Himon's versatility shines

Himon at a glance

SCHOOL Pulaski Academy

CLASS Senior

POSITION Running back

HIGHLIGHTS Himon generated 7,567 yards of offensive in three seasons at Pulaski Academy and scored 93 touchdowns on offense. … Himon signed his letter of intent for Northwestern on Dec. 15 and plans to arrive on campus in early June. He picked the Wildcats while having 16 total offers.

Joe Himon set the bar quite high for 2021.

The Pulaski Academy running back finished 2020 with career-highs in rushing and receiving yards, as the Bruins cruised to an undefeated record and their second consecutive Class 5A state championship.

The list of goals for Himon was short and sweet in the follow-up campaign -- surpassing his 2020 touchdown total of 32 and helping Pulaski Academy win another state championship.

Himon was able to knock out both, outscoring his total as a junior with 40 total touchdowns, and once again proving himself an explosive force on a Pulaski Academy offensive that took home its 10th state championship with a 51-19 win against White Hall on Dec. 3.

Not only that, the running back continued being the cog in the wheel of the Bruins' success that he was a season prior. He generated 1,657 rushing yards on 152 carries -- 37 fewer touches than the year before -- and found the end zone 29 times on the ground. He also caught 79 passes for 879 yards and another 11 touchdowns. After a season of undisputed success, Himon is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's All-Arkansas Preps Offensive Player of the Year.

"The things that he did as a football player, and how he prepared himself really stood out to me," Pulaski Academy Coach Anthony Lucas said. "Joe has been pretty good for awhile, but it's the work that he puts in in the offseason, and the goals that he set for himself is [what's] very special about that kid."

Himon leaves a considerable high school career in his blaze. The 2021 Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year rushed for 1,000-plus yards three times in his prep career, reaching 1,300 yards as a sophomore, 1,925 as a junior and adding another 1,657 this season, setting his career rushing total at 4,882. He averaged 10.4 yards per carry and rushed for 68 touchdowns.

While he lined up in the backfield, Himon also made an impact in the passing game. He broke the century mark in receiving yards as a junior, with 1,068 yards on 80 receptions, and leaves Pulaski Academy with 2,685 receiving yards and 25 touchdowns catches on 206 receptions.

Himon said he makes an effort to stand out as a pass catcher and wants to be known as a three-down back who can run clean routes and block when needed.

"You see it some, but not a lot do it the way he did, the way he'd run routes when we lined him up and put him on cornerbacks or linebackers," Lucas said. "He's just blessed, man. He's gifted and he understands what he has to do."

Himon, who finished this past semester with a 3.75 grade-point average won't graduate from Pulaski Academy until the spring, but after doing so, he'll be continuing his football career in Evanston, Ill., as he signed his letter of intent to Northwestern on Dec. 15. He chose the Wildcats over offers from at least a dozen schools, including multiple other Power 5 programs, including the University of Arkansas, Missouri and Kansas.

"When a guy goes to a school like that and could have gone anywhere, could have stayed close to home -- Joe could have done whatever he want to do -- it shows you that it's not only about football with him," Lucas said.

Himon said he plans to study sports medicine at Northwestern, with the likely goal of becoming a physical trainer.

"Just [staying] somewhere like in the sports area, because I love sports and I love helping people through this game, because so many people have helped me," Himon said.