Pick your fights

Those who follow social media say the governor of Arkansas posts stuff on his official Facebook account from time to frequent time. What makes a Facebook account official, rather than, say, private, is a matter for others. It's all some of us can do to fire up the computer in the mornings. And sometimes we need help from IT to do that.

But the governor has apparently offended. For it's said he posts Bible verses on Sundays. Last weekend, he had the temerity to post this, from Psalm 20:4: "May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed."

That brought a letter of protest from the Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

Oh, sweet Jesus.

The Americans United- Etc. said it had received a complaint. And these oh-so-offended days, we don't doubt it one bit.

"The government of the state of Arkansas exists to represent all the state's citizens, regardless of faith or belief," said the letter, according to our news account. "Having the governor routinely promote Christianity on an official social-media page flouts that responsibility and shows contempt for all citizens who do not follow the State's favored religion."

Favored religion? Yes, we will stipulate that Christians make up the vast majority of religious folks in Arkansas. That shouldn't make a difference in a country that mostly successfully separates church and state.

But how posting Psalm 20:4 makes Christianity a favored religion is anybody's guess. Or the posting of any of the lines from Psalm 20. It seems King David was in a thanksgiving mood, and happy to sing to the sky. ("May the Lord grant all your requests!")

But the Washington-based AUSCS, if we may call it that, argues that the governor's posts violate the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, specifically its establishment clause. With the calm, serene confidence of a Christian, with four aces (Twain), the letter instructs: "Please delete [the posts] and refrain from posting religious content through official government channels." It also asks for a response. Within 30 days.

Good Lord, y'all. Shouldn't we pick our fights a little better, hmm? Some of us march right with you when certain politicians try to scatter religious symbols all over the Capitol lawn, for diluting the holy with the secular is no way to keep the faith in either. Because once the state lays its hands on a religious symbol, and the pols choose to use them for their own low purposes, the integrity of the religious symbol is diminished. ("The various modes of worship, which prevailed in the Roman world, were all considered by the people as equally true; by the philosopher as equally false; and by the magistrates as equally useful."--Edward Gibbon, "Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire.")

That's no way to honor the Great Unnameable, no matter how you worship or don't. Some of us think such religious symbols picked out by Earth-bound magistrates, er, lawmakers, tend to be every bit as gaudy as Cecil B. DeMille's "The Ten Commandments," which somebody once said is what God would have made if only He'd had the money.

Now comes a governor of Arkansas who posts, "May He give you the desire of your heart and make all your plans succeed." That's not exactly a proselytizing stanza. Or even a New Testament one. To go all ACLU on Facebook posts of this kind is to turn off a good many people who might agree with the Americans United crowd on other occasions.

Our friends at AUSCS, or Americans United-Etc., or whatever they're called by pals, should maybe think on this more. Or at all. As the corporate suits say, is this really the hill they want to die on? Psalm 20?

We understand from slippery slopes. After all, give the Devil an inch, etc. But there are matters of degree.

The group would have more traction out here in the real world if it took on the giants, and let be the more temperate stuff. As most people read last week's story, many probably thought: Good God, what an unholy mess.