Police charge man

in Taco Bell theft

Jacksonville police Friday arrested a man who they say robbed a Taco Bell at gunpoint Dec. 1, according to arrest reports.

Friday afternoon, officers arrested Parrish Reed, 21, of Jacksonville on a warrant based on a photograph that matched the description of the robbery suspect, the report states.

Police later questioned Reed about the holdup, and they say he admitted to robbing the restaurant with an accomplice.

After the December robbery, Taco Bell staffers told officers that the suspect aimed a pistol at an employee and demanded money, but it was not clear from the report how much money, if any, the suspect got away with.

Reed is charged with aggravated robbery and aggravated assault -- both felonies. He also faces misdemeanor charges of possession of suspected marijuana -- stemming from when he was arrested -- and obstructing government operations after police say he refused to identify himself to officers.