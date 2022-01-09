Razing the competition





TAMPA -- Arkansas Razorback fans celebrated before, during and after the big win over Penn State at the Jan. 1 Outback Bowl.





On game day, Arkansas Foundation board members, alumni and other guests were invited to a pre-game breakfast in Bar 76 inside the stadium. Outside the stadium a Pre Game Bash, hosted by the Outback Bowl, featured the cheerleaders and bands of both teams, live music and entertainers.

During the game, fans called the Hogs and waved Razorback flags and signs. Golfer John Daly and former Razorback quarterback Clint Stoerner were both on the sidelines cheering on the team.

The highlight of the day was watching Coach Sam Pittman accept the Outback Bowl trophy after a 24-10 win over the Penn State through a flurry of red and white confetti.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins

Look for more coverage of the Outback Bowl social scene on Jan. 16.

