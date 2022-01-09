REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

AZ Little Rock AR Landlord, LLC to Preylock Little Rock, LLC, 13001 U.S. 70, North Little Rock, L1R, Tulip Farms, $169,448,068.

Our Way Partners, LP to EC Cottages, LLC, Pt SW NW 15-1N-13W, $8,800,000.

Pharmacy Sale Leaseback II Exchange, LLC to Terrance K. Barry; Elizabeth L. Barry; The Terrance K. Barry & Elizabeth L. Barry Trust, 3901 W. Markham St., Little Rock, Lot IR, Plateau Replat, $7,200,000.

USAble Mutual Insurance Company; Arkansas Blue Cross And Blue Shield to City Of North Little Rock, Ls3-4 B25, Military Heights, $5,000,000.

Capital Properties, LLC to Willow Rock At Riverdale, LLC Lot N-2B, Riverdale, $4,100,000.

AAP- Little Rock 20, LP; MRDLRAAP20, LP to GMA Salem Properties, LLC, L5R, Coney Replat- AGC, $3,390,000.

Sherwood Tractor Properties, LLC to 2340 Hudson Road, LLC, 8830 Landers Road, Sherwood. River City Equipment Inc., $1,565,000.

Rodney E. Rockwell; Casey C. Rockwell to Walter M. Ebel, III; Laventana Personal Residence Trust, L85, Forest Heights Place, $1,525,000.

Oxford Properties, LLC to KLS Leasing II, LLC, Pt SE SE 14-1N-13W, $875,000.

Senthil Raghavan; Rhodora Raghavan to Sulaiman Hudda, 11240 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, L73 B1, Walton Heights, $805,000.

RCG-Markham, LLC to ARI Eat, LLC L2B, Markham Commercial Re-plat, $800,000.

Steven W. Jonsson; Kathleen V. Jonsson; Steven W. Jonsson And Kathleen V. Jonsson Revovable Trust to Lynn B. Mayhan; Frances C. Mayhan; Lynn And Frances May-ham Joint Revocable Trust, 27 Saint John’s Place, Little Rock, L5, St John’s Place, $780,000.

Steve C. Rucker; Alicia C. Rucker to Derek R. Pierce; Bethany M. Brown, 315 Rock St., Unit 1203, Little Rock, Units 1203 & 1205, River Market Tower HPR, $749,000.

300 Trammel Road, LLC to Gerardo Guzman; Andrea Nicole Guzman, 3709 Phyllis Court. North Little Rock, Pt W/2 NE SW 10-2N-11W, $700,000.

Robert C. Smith; R. C. Smith Living Trust; Laura F. Smith; Laura F. Smith Living Trust to Tara Tinnin, L16 B203, Original City Of Little Rock; Ls11-12 B2, Fulton, $650,000.

Clayton Booth; Lauren Booth to Martha R. Eshleman; Cynthia Lou Johnson, 611 N. Polk St., Little Rock, L6R B18, Lincoln Park Replat, $589,000.

Stephen Alexander Hester; Allison Lasiter Hester; Stephen Alexander Hester And Allison Lasiter Hester Joint Revocable Trust to Cory M. Willett; Mickey S. Willett, 5113 Crest-wood Drive, Little Rock, L6, Prospect Terrace, $570,000.

Elisabeth J. Owen; John C. Glenn, II to Jonathan Querdibitty; Molly Querdibitty, 15 Ridgehaven Court, Little Rock, L9, Ridgehaven Estates Phase I, $550,000.

Evelyn Soo; Allen Soo (dec’d) to Gregory Scott Caroom; Gregory Scott Caroom Revocable Trust, Lot A-20 B13, Chenal Valley, $539,900.

Comfort Systems USA (Arkansas), Inc. to HRE Holdings, LLC 4806 Rixie Road, North Little Rock, Pt N/2 SW SW 3-2N-11W, $525,000.

Danny P. Lovelady; Marsha M. Lovelady to Ryan O’Dea; Marianna O’Dea, 5 River Valley Road, Little Rock, L31, River Ridge Manor, $525,000.

David L. McCullough; Crata L. Castleberry to Rebecca E. Price; Rebecca E. Price Revocable Trust, 2 Phellos Court, Little Rock, Lot B-2 B13, Chenal Valley, $525,000.

SDH Custom Homes, LLC to Helen G. Willis; Vincent D. Willis, Sr., 9932 Hickory Heights Drive, Sherwood,L20, Miller Heights Phase II, $520,000.

Charles Frazier; Marc Andrew Merlis to Brian Jensen; Holley Jensen, L47, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $520,000.

Blake Adams; Riley Jean Adams to Cameron Beckett; Emily Beckett 6724 Kenwood Road, Cammack Village, L101, Cammack Woods, $505,000.

Mark Allen Schaefer; Laura Annette Schaefer; Schaefer Living Trust to Jon M. Roberts; Melanie A. Roberts, 733 Big Creek Drive, Sherwood, L16 B31, Overbrook, $499,000.

Hartness Construction Company, Inc. to Luther Guinn; Martha Ann Guinn, 204 Caurel Lane, Little Rock, L6 B58, Chenal Valley, $491,000.

Amy Garland to Michael A. Ross, 44 Iviers Drive, Little Rock, L20 B26, Chenal Valley, $480,000.

Bruce Engel Construction, Inc.to Elaine M. Wilson, 9908 Hickory Heights Drive, Sherwood, L17, Miller Heights Phase II, $479,900.

Lamar W. Lane, Jr.; Heather Anne Lane to Evan Thomas McCrary; Abigail Marie McCrary, 13406 Christopher Drive, Little Rock, L519, Longlea VIII-Z, $477,500.

Roy L. Dellinger Construction, Inc.to Callie Cantrell Dill, L3 B17, Stonehill Phase VIII, $462,900.

Dorothy Graves; Michael Sean Graces to Edie Ervin; Cecelia S. Todd, 3411 Hidden Valley Drive, Little Rock, L18 B28, Pleasant Valley, $450,000.

Icon Homes, LLC to Kevin Williams; Megan Williams, 106 Chelle Lane, Little Rock, L36 B61, Chenal Valley, $449,000.

Philip Curtis Mahla; Sharon M. Pollock; Mildred Lucille Mahla Revocable Trust to Massey Homes, Inc. Pt SW SE 17 & Pt NE 20-4N-10W, $449,000.

Sean Barden; Amy Barde to Josie George; Ryan Fischer, 9100 Wetherbee Circle, Sherwood, L79, Miller’s Crossing Phase 2, $447,500.

Justin Robert Jacobs; Janell Jacobs to Eugene Weilbach; Danielle Weilbach, 2117 Little Ridge Court, Sherwood, L2 B18, Stonehill Phase VII, $440,000.

Mary Melinda Moore; Mary Moore Lane to Camille Anne Jones; Everett Gregory Jones, 30 Saint Andrews Drive, Little Rock, L36 B12, Pleasant Valley, $435,000.

BGRS Relocation, Inc. to Mary Melinda Moore 12 Sycamore Court, Little Rock, L42, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $412,650.

John David Guthrie; Bailey Williams Guthrie to BGRS Relocation, Inc. 12 Sycamore Court, Little Rock, L42, The Village At Ison Creek Phase 2A, $412,650.

David Cumberledge; Kelley Cumberledge to The SDJS Revocable Trust, 205 Seminole Lane, Maumelle, L216, Osage Terrace, $405,000.

Tonya Gail Gibbs; Higgins Family Trust to Michael D Bixler; Sherri L Bixler Pt SE NE & Pt NE SE 4-1N-14W, $397,500.

Donald D. Cobb, III; Emily Cobb to Jason Faulkner; Sheena Faulkner, 19 Rosaires Way, Little Rock, L6 B21, Chenal Valley, $381,000.

Taranio A. Byrd to Michael Shannon Bradford; Natasha Bradford, 131 Breckendridge Lane, Maumelle, L16 B27, Maumelle Valley Estates, $375,000.

Frederick Paul Hinz, Jr.; Kimberly Hinz to Sheza T. Khawaja, 9233 Meadow Gardens Circle, Sherwood, L17, Millers Glen, $369,900.

Jamie Lou Lowry to William Gresham; Georgeann Gresham, 115 Secluded Circle, Little Rock, L72, Spring Valley Manor Section B, $367,000.

Randy James Construction Company, Inc. to Nishanth Babu Thalambedu; Pragna Roya Hanta, 211 Rosemary Way, Little Rock, L13 B1, Parkside At Wildwood, $364,000.

Menco Construction, LLC to Michael R. Poppy; Heather L. Poppy, 860 Oak Forest Circle, Sherwood, L18, Millers Glen Phase 5, $360,000.

Jill Marie Snyder; The Hill Marie Snyder Revocable Living Trust to Suzanne AboupDiab; Mohammed Farhan Ansari, 6 Wellington Colony Drive, Little Rock, L2 B14, The Villages Of Wellington, $359,000.

American Advisors Group to Josh Briggs; Shelby Briggs L11 B651, Chenal Valley, $358,150.

Caleb M. Mayden; Hannah L. Mayden; Hannah L. Scott to Derrell R. Hartwick, 10 Silverwood Court, North Little Rock, L31 B3, Shady Valley, $357,500.

Arthur D. Robb; Janet J. Robb; Robb Revocable Trust to John T. Scott; Kimberly A. Scott, 19 Keswick Cove, Little Rock, L111, Hillsborough Phase IV, $335,000.

Jonathan B. Querdibitty; Molly Smith Querdibitty to Kevin Robert Dupras; Lena Arline Dupras, 4 Leawood Circle, Little Rock, L45, Leawood Heights 1st, $327,500.

Graham Smith Construction, LLC to Jordan Phillips Brown; McKenzie Callaghan Britton 89 Saffron Circle, Little Rock, L11 B2, Parkside At Wild-wood, $327,000.

Peter Hamilton Lee, Jr.; Jenna Lee to Barbara Blount; Spencer Blount, 1317 Lansing St., Little Rock, L174, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase IB, $326,500.

Fitzhugh Construction, Inc. to Grady F. Moore; Michelle E. Moore, 120 Sanibel Circle, Little Rock, L135B, Kenwood Estates Phase 5, $326,250.

Amy E. Hathorn; Amy E. Houston; Jonathan Hathorn to Darren J. Verbout; Kimberly A. Verbout, 5656 Citation Drive, Scott, L319, Ashley Downs Phase I, $325,000.

Whole Harvest Farm, LC to Michael Lovin; Jana S. Lovin, 4007 Joshua Road, Cabot, Pt SW SW 12-4N-11W, $322,000.

Justin B. Lieblong to Byron L. Tate; Mary P. Tate, 400 N. Spruce St., Little Rock, L6 B4, Elmhurst, $320,000.

First Arkansas Bank & Trust to Earl Rodgers; Dorothy Rodgers 9601 Mercury Drive, Sherwood, L322, Miller’s Crossing Phase 5, $319,000.

Staci M. Stagg; Staci M. Frazior to Miranda Jon John, 5147 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, Ls10-11 B4, Englewood, $310,000.

Michael A. Thompson; Virginia C. Thompson to Alison Isgrig-Jones; James E. Jones 6609 Brentwood Road, Cammack Village, L37, Jefferson Heights-Cammack Village, $303,000.

Trina S. Jones to Narendranath Dattuluri; Aishwarya Sathyamurhty, 5 Bangor Court, Little Rock, L217, Capitol Lakes Estates Phase 1-B, $300,000.

Laura A. Laser to Savannah D. Hickman; Pamela J. Callaway; Matt Callaway, 800 N. Pierce St, Little Rock, Ls11-12 B6, Lincoln Park, $279,000.

John T. Scott; Kimberly A. Scott to Olivier Capistran; Paige Sophia Capistran, 1512 Old Forge Drive, Little Rock, Ls26-27, Sturbridge Phase I, $278,000.

Estate Of Chloe Brucks; DeEtta Brucks to Jennifer Harper, Pt SW NE 18-1N-14W, $270,000.

Billy Stain Construction, LLC to Richard Riddle; Donna Riddle, 17100 Willow Creek, North Little Rock, L97, Bent Tree Estates, $268,850.

Jennifer Perry; Nathan Perry to Gregory Charles Sensale; Molly Bryson, 6904 Princess Drive, Little Rock, L207, Briarwood Replat, $265,000.

Kevin D. Williams; Megan M. Williams to Cartaz L. Johnson, 233 Pumice Drive, Sherwood, L22 B8, Stonehill Phase V, $265,000.

Kim D. Lowman; Mark A. Lowman to Jack W. Lowman, 105 Secluded Circle, Little Rock, L87, Spring Valley Manor Section B, $265,000.

Kevin Andrew Martin; Nicole Martin to Belinda Suzanne Gray; Belinda Suzanne Gray Living Trust L50, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $259,000.

W. Scott Sosebee to Kendall W. Reese, 315 Rock St., Apt. 1704, Little Rock, Unit 1704, River Mark Tower HPR, $254,000.

Olivia Carpenter; Estate Of Barbara Jean Carpenter (dec’d) to Bruning Investment Group, LLC L6, Riverside Commercial Park, $250,000.

iRemodel Properties, LLC to Bailey E. Lowrey; Franklin C. Frederick, 515 W. F Ave., North Little Rock, L16 B39, Park Hill NLR, $250,000.

Jeanette Hanfling; Heanette Jurkiewicz to 2J Land And Timber, LLC, Pt Pt SE NE & Pt SW SE 34-3N-16W, $249,795.

Thomas R. Gunderman; Phyllis F. Gungerman to Hunter S. Corbell, 5 Silver Fir Court. Little Rock, L472, Pleasant View Phase VII-D, $242,000.

Matthew S. Anderson; Amanda Marie Anderson to Edmund O’Neil Morris; Shantell Fells, 5 Yazoo Cove, Maumelle, L171, Riverland, $240,000.

REI Nation, LLC to John C. Major, 77 Woodlore Circle, Little Rock, L38, Aspen Highlands, $240,000.

DCB Holdings, LLC to Whitney L. McLellan; Stanley C. McLellan; Jane H. McLellan, 8 Briar Court, Little Rock, L2 B51, Pleasant Valley, $237,500.

Judith D. Raines; Judith D. Raines Revocable Trust to Holmann V. Brand, 639 Lake Tree Lane, Sherwood, L62, Austin Lakes Pointe, $237,000.

Madlily, LLC to Angela F. Tollette, 3 Woodridge Drive, Little Rock, L2, Woodridge Estates Phase I, $235,000.

Maggie Beck; Stephen J. Beck to Craig Porter; Shannon Leslie Porter, 5207 Candlewick Lane, North Little Rock, L17 B24, Lakewood, $235,000.

Julie Marcks to Adam Tannisch, 615 N. Hughes St., Little Rock, L6, Hall Plaza Replat- Plaza Heights, $230,000.

Jacqueline Gibson to Andrew H. Sweatman; Allison Sweatman, 815 Skyline Drive, North Little Rock, L4 B1, Park Hill, NLR, $230,000.

Ru Lin to Vania Johnson; Lueken Johnson, 12501 Misty Creek Drive, Little Rock, L1 B14, Cherry Creek, $230,000.

Theodore Reideburg, III to Gerardo Marin, 40 Bradford Drive, Little Rock, L92, Lindenwood, $225,000.

Melissa Knoedl to Phillip Andrew Wurtz, 4232 Community Cove, Sherwood, L6, Community, $225,000.

Parker Reidhead to Travis W. Gen-ta, 14000 Knighton Cove, North Little Rock, L11 B4, Stone Links, $218,500.

James Denoyer to JMK Construction, LLC, 3108 Cleburne Place, North Little Rock, L4 B42, Lakewood, $217,000.

Collin Cahill; Doug Cahill to Antonino San Mateo; Evelyn San Mateo, 14218 Parkside Drive, Little Rock, L4 B8, Parkway Place, $215,000.

William B. Briscoe to James P. Connor; Beverly S. Connor, 139 Diamond Pointe Drive, Maumelle,. L122, North Pointe, $205,500.

Logan Vincent to Brittney Lynn Harrell-Dye; Christopher Taylor Dye, 9201 Wilhite Lane, Sherwood, L12, Hearndon $205,000.

Tom Gibbons to Larrie Gilbert; Diane Gilbert; Lawrence Gilbert, 16414 Forest Lane, Little Rock, Pt SW NE 24-2N-14W(aka: L5, Becknell), $200,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Wize Net, Inc., L196, Foxwood Phase IV, $200,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Daniel Ermolovich; Kimberly Ermolovich, 18 Pointer Drive, Alexander, L19, Quail Run, $200,000.

Young-Woolley, LLC to Trey L. White; Elizabeth A. White, 14700 Fort-son Road, Jacksonville. Pt W/2 Section 5-4N-11W (Tract 5, Wagon Trail), $199,000.

Freedom Mortgage Corp to Freedom Mortgage Corp., 1612 Beresford Road, North Little Rock, L8 B3, Over-brook, $195,500.

Grace Realty, LLC; Vin And Sarah Head Real Estate Group, LLC; Ikard Investments, LLC to Cristian Galan Barrera, 210 N. Fairway Ave., Sherwood. L22 B4, Country Club Park, $194,000.

Diane L. Ferree; The Keith M. And Louise Petersen Joint Revocable Trust to Norman Mondahl; Mildred Mondahl, L45, Meeks Manor, $193,000.

Diane Wolfe; Gail Cockrell; Diane Wolfe Residential Trust to James Matthew Young, 413 Goshen Ave., North Little Rock, L31 B2, Park Hill NLR, $190,000.

Jazmine R. Gates; Daniel Gates to Holmann V. Brand 10618 Rockbrook Drive, Sherwood, L26 B1, Windridge, $189,900.

Carol Grey Hill; The Pullen Living Trust to William Spears, Inc. 212 Cambridge Place Drive, Little Rock, Apt 212, Cambridge Place HPR, $189,000.

Chelsea Wilson to Gilbert M. Alaquinez, Jr., 620 Willow St., North Little Rock, L7A B9, Clendennin, $187,000.

Jessica Abram to Hawkland Properties, LLC, L56, Meriwood, $182,500.

Betty Frances Clark to Pixel Properties, LLC, L16, Point West Phase 4, $182,332.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Amber Burks; Darnell Burks, 27 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, L113 B1, The Parks At Mann Road, $180,525.

REI Nation, LLC to Daneeque J. Woolfolk, 7417 Fairways Drive, Little Rock, L6, Fairways, $179,500.

Tiffante C. Wells to Charlene Johnson, 14 Renee Cove, Little Rock, L24, Peoples South, $179,000.

Judy Vickers to Robert Nolan Buse; Olivia Madison Buse, 15804 Wampoo Lateral Road, England. Pt NE NW 16-2S-10W, $178,000.

Saint Adeogba to Lianfang Lu, L2, Wedgewood Creek Phase I, $175,000 12/15/21 Faye Williams; The Williams Family Revocable Trust to Tre Blue; Malcolm Blue, Inc., Ls4-8 B7, Crestview Replat, $175,000.

Maria Wright; Amy Keach to Beyond Homes Alpha Holdings, LLC, L15 B6, Overbrook, $175,000.

Brenda M. Fulkerson to John Williams; Heather Williams, Pt NW NW 30-1N-11W, $170,000.

Paula H. Dempsey to Marlo Hurley; Erin Hurley, 618 Mellon St., Little Rock, Ls1-2 B27, Success, $170,000.

Quiang Lin to Richard W Holloway; Lindsey Abels, 12881 Southridge Drive, Little Rock, L21 B2, Walton Heights, $170,000.

Lynette M. Dyer to Brenton A. Davis 9012 Woodbine Drive, Sherwood. L38, Northwood $168,500.

Robbie L. Gargrove to Sheila Williams 901 Autumnbrook Circle, Sherwood. L50, Autumnbrook, $168,500.

Grace S. Ceerney to Kenney Khalil Muhammad; Isabel Urena, 212-214 West K Ave, North Little Rock, L21 B53, Park Hill NLR, $168,000.

Pam Willis; Dick Willis to Francisco Guardado, Pt SW SE 15-1N-14W, $165,000.

Rickie Leon Adams; Billy Joe Adams; Iva Joe Adams Survivor’s Trust/ Williams L. Adams Family Trust to MFLP Investments, LLC, Pt SE NW 29-3N-16W, $162,000.

REI Nation, LLC to Sameer Damle; Lauren Frances Damle, 8200 Oxford Valley Drive, Mabelvale, L1R B7, Oxford Valley, $160,000.

Bruce B. Hulsey to Staging By Anne, LLC L5 B8, Hollenberg, $159,000.

Mara Vicente Sanchez; Mara A. Vicente to Kristine M. Stovall 45 Angel Court. Mabelvale, L19, Valley Oaks Court, $158,000.

Linda D. Williams-Dunn to BSFR III Owner I, LLC, 1915 Calgary Trail, Little Rock, L73, Point West 3rd Phase 2A, $158,000.

Operation Homefront, Inc. to Lacyndria Coffman, Pt NW NW 25-3N-13W, $155,000.

Ted Byungho Kang; Byung Ho Kang; Sarah Kang to Nancy Langley,509 E. Devon Ave., Sherwood, L1 B330, Park Hill NLR, $153,000.

Katherine Elizabeth Drake to Patrick Russell Clark, 8803 Oakhaven Drive, Sherwood, L11, Oakhaven Phase I, $152,000.

Michael Oliver Parker to Pradeep Gorrepati; Phanipriya Jampala; Mahesh Kumar Thadisena; Jampala K. Nimmala,1201 Tuscany Circle, Maumelle, L6 B8, The Villas At Audubon, $150,000.

Henry L. Jones; Pat S. Jones to Thomas Frazer; Amanda Smith Frazer, Apt. 401, Foxcroft Square HPR, $150,000.



