Rock slab slams onto pleasure boaters, kills 6

The Associated Press

BRASILIA, Brazil -- A towering slab of rock broke from a cliff and toppled onto pleasure boaters drifting near a waterfall on a Brazilian lake Saturday, and officials said at least six people were killed.

Minas Gerais Fire Department Commander Edgard Estevo said at a news conference that in addition to the dead, as many as 20 people may be missing and officials are taking steps to identify them.

Officials earlier said at least 32 people were injured, though most had been released from hospitals by Saturday evening.

Video images showed a gathering of small boats moving slowly near the sheer rock cliff on Furnas Lake when a fissure appeared in the rock and a piece toppled directly onto at least two of the vessels.

Estevo said the accident occurred between the towns of Sao Jose da Barra and Capitolio, from which the boats had left.

The press office of Minas Gerais state said the Fire Department had deployed divers and helicopters. Gov. Romeu Zema sent messages of solidarity with the victims via social media.

Furnas Lake, called the "sea of Minas," is a popular tourist draw roughly 260 miles north of Sao Paulo.

The area has been suffering from heavy rains that have forced almost 17,000 people out of their homes because of flooding, according to the state Civil Defense. Officials suggested that the rains contributed to the wall coming loose.