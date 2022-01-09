Snow, rain batter

Pacific Northwest

The Associated Press

BELLINGHAM, Wash. -- At least one person was missing and presumed dead after snow turned to rain and deluged the Pacific Northwest on Friday, causing flooding, landslides and avalanche danger in the mountains.

A 72-year-old man never returned after leaving his home to move his car to higher ground in Cosmopolis, Wash., said Grays Harbor Undersheriff Brad Johansson. The man's home was on a road that was flooded and authorities fear his vehicle was swept into floodwaters down a steep bank next to his driveway, Johansson said.

Snow and rain forced closure of parts of Washington's two major highways -- Interstate 90 and Interstate 5 -- with flooding that also swamped roads throughout western Washington and Oregon.

Transportation officials say all four mountain passes that connect western and eastern Washington probably would remain closed until today because of dangerous conditions.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee issued an emergency proclamation because of severe winter storms since Dec. 17. State agencies and local jurisdictions are coordinating resources to address damaged property and infrastructure, assess damage and implement repairs, he said.

Near Stevens Pass northeast of Seattle, the city of Leavenworth declared a state of emergency and asked for National Guard help after 3 feet of snow fell in 24 hours. City leaders are concerned about the weight of snow on buildings and homes, KCPQ-TV reported.

In Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, firefighters responded when a home slid down a hillside. Live video from KING-TV appeared to show crews rescuing a person and working to extinguish a fire just outside the home. A man trapped in the basement was extricated, according to the Seattle Fire Department. A woman escaped on her own, while a dog died and another is missing, firefighters said.

Dozens of watches and warnings were in effect in Washington and Oregon, including a flood warning for the northern Oregon coast following huge amounts of rainfall.

The National Weather Service said Hoquiam, Wash., received a record 5.78 inches of rain Thursday. Other areas saw nearly half the rain they'd expect to see for the month of January in a single day, according to the weather service.

U.S. senators press

Amtrak after storm

The Washington Post

Virginia's two U.S. senators are calling for answers from Amtrak on its response to a snowfall that paralyzed rail traffic in the state last week and left hundreds of passengers stranded in a train for more than a day.

Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, both Democrats, wrote in a letter to the railroad that they found it "unacceptable that Amtrak did not better communicate with passengers during an emergency situation such as this" and said they will press the company to revise procedures and take steps to prevent communication failures from happening again.

About 220 passengers and six crew members got stranded Monday for more than 24 hours aboard the Crescent train traveling through central Virginia from New Orleans en route to New York. According to the letter, the train encountered downed power lines and trees outside Lynchburg and was forced to return to the Lynchburg station, where passengers said they weren't told they would be staying overnight. Meanwhile, the train's cafe ran out of food.

"Passengers on board described the lack of communication from Amtrak as a nightmare situation," the senators said in the letter, addressed to Amtrak Chief Executive Bill Flynn and President Stephen Gardner.

Amtrak said it works to provide customers with proper communication when service is disrupted but didn't live up to those goals last week.

Passengers aboard some Amtrak trains, including the Crescent, described chaotic scenes amid long delays. Some reported arguments breaking out in rail cars, parents begging for spare diapers and onboard cafes with no food.

The storm Monday dropped about a foot of snow in parts of Virginia, downing trees and power lines onto tracks. It also snarled traffic on Interstate 95 for more than 36 hours.

Kaine and Warner said they want to hold the railroad accountable.

"Inclement weather is uncontrollable," they wrote. "However, Amtrak must have appropriate systems and practices in place to ensure that passengers and crew caught in such weather are not only safe, but also understand the situation and their options. We have long been supporters of Amtrak; but, simply put, Amtrak must do better."

