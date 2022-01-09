Sophomore leads his team to its best record in decade

Vanzant at a glance

SCHOOL Farmington

CLASS Sophomore

POSITION Quarterback

HIGHLIGHTS Vanzant averaged 211.8 passing yards per game his sophomore season, as well as 2.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Coming into his first season as the Farmington head coach, JR Eldridge had a three-man competition at quarterback.

Senior Myles Harvey, junior Sam Wells and sophomore Cameron Vanzant were all vying for the starting spot in what Eldridge disclosed as a completely open competition. Vanzant, however, rose above the rest in the spring, showing he was a natural fit for the position.

"[He] was able to understand our offense really, really fast," Eldridge said. "[He] just put his nose to the grindstone during the spring and summer to be able to put himself in position as the starting quarterback, and as a leader for our football team as a sophomore."

Vanzant commanded the Farmington offense in a year that saw the Cardinals post an 8-3 record, their best mark in a decade. For his efforts, the Cardinals' sophomore quarterback is the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette's Underclassman of the Year.

"His competitive spirit is special," Eldridge said. "And then I think that his natural ability, and his ability to take coaching, I think that those are some of the things that really led to his success. He was able to really get us moving in the right direction."

Vanzant's sophomore campaign saw him finish with 2,330 passing yards, completing 65% of his passes on 260 attempts. He threw for 27 touchdowns and rushed for another four.

The Cardinals' three losses were also their fewest since the 2011 season, losing to Vilonia and Greenbrier in the regular season, and losing to eventual Class 5A runner-up White Hall in the first round of the playoffs.

The sophomore credited his offensive line and receivers for the bulk of his success, but also said his mindset coming into the previous offseason helped spur his year.

"I really didn't know what was going to happen this year," Vanzant said. "I just knew myself and how I could play, so I went into the offseason thinking every rep, every practice and every little thing I do is game-like, which really helped me leading up to the games."

Vanzant said he grew most as a football player mentally in 2021.

"As a quarterback, it's all eyes on you," Vanzant said. "I learned that your highs can't be too high, and your lows can't be too low, which means you know, I throw a bad pass and hang my head; well, I didn't do that this year. Or when I throw a really good pass or get a touchdown, [it's] celebrate for a second, but then move on to the next play."

With another two years of high school football on the horizon, Vanzant said he can always improve, though he didn't pinpoint a specific area in which he wants to grow in the future. His coach, however, sees a whole other element Vanzant will add in the future.

"I think he's going to end up being a true dual-threat quarterback," Eldridge said. "He's got some special speed that I don't think people are very aware of, because we didn't we didn't run him much.

"Hopefully, as he grows and gets stronger in the weight room, he will really become a true dual-threat quarterback. I think, with his speed, and as he grows and gets bigger, the sky's the limit as far as his potential goes."