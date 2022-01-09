Texarkana City Directors approve annual Bi-State funding

TEXARKANA -- The Texarkana Board of Directors has approved contributing $1.38 million to maintenance and operations at the Bi-State Justice Building.

The city's spending on the building will be the least among the three governments that pay for the building, which houses various law enforcement agencies' offices, courts, a jail, and record-keeping and emergency dispatch operations.

Texarkana, Texas' 2022 contribution to the fund is projected to be $1.89 million and the contribution from Bowie County, Texas, is $1.83 million.