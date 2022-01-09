U.S. readies arsenal of sanctions to use against Russia

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration and its allies are assembling a set of financial, technological and military sanctions against Russia that they say would go into effect within hours of an invasion of Ukraine, hoping to make clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin the cost he would pay if he sent troops across the border.

In a White House-organized conference call Saturday, officials speaking on condition of anonymity described details of those plans for the first time, just before a series of diplomatic negotiations intended to defuse the crisis with Russia. The talks begin Monday in Geneva and will then move across Europe.

In the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, "we -- in coordination with our allies and partners -- would immediately impose severe and overwhelming costs on Russia's economy, including its financial system and sectors deemed critical to the Kremlin," an official said.

The plans that the U.S. has discussed with allies in recent days include cutting off Russia's largest financial institutions from global transactions; imposing an embargo on American-made or American-designed technology needed for defense-related and consumer industries; and arming insurgents in Ukraine to conduct what would amount to a guerrilla war against a Russian military occupation, if it came to that.

Such moves are rarely telegraphed in advance. But with the negotiations looming, President Joe Biden's advisers say they are trying to signal to Putin exactly what he would face, at home and abroad, as they attempt to influence his decisions in the coming weeks.

The talks Monday will be led by the deputy secretary of state, Wendy Sherman, an experienced diplomat who negotiated the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran. Russian officials are expected to press their demands for "security guarantees," including prohibitions on the deployment of any missiles in Europe that could strike Russia and on the placement of weaponry or troops in former Soviet states that joined NATO after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

Putin is demanding an end to NATO expansion, including a promise that Ukraine could never join the alliance. While the Biden administration has said it is willing to discuss all Russian security concerns -- and has a long list of its own -- the demands amount to a dismantling of the security architecture built in Europe after the Soviet Union's collapse.

Officials said the U.S. is willing to discuss certain, limited aspects of its European security posture. Those include the possibilities of curtailing potential deployments of offensive missiles in Ukraine and putting limits on American and NATO military exercises in Eastern Europe.

But the officials stressed that any agreements would be contingent on Russia removing threats to Ukraine and that no decisions would be made without the consent of Ukraine or NATO.

The officials said there is no chance the U.S. will reduce its military presence or arsenal in Eastern Europe.

MEETINGS SET

On Wednesday, members of the NATO alliance will meet with Russian officials in Brussels. The next day in Vienna, Ukrainian officials will also be at the table, for the first time, for talks at the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. But with 57 members, that group is so large that few expect serious negotiations.

U.S. diplomats worry that after the whirlwind week, the Russians could declare that their security concerns are not being met -- and use the failure of talks as a justification for military action.

"No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident" and "then tries to use it to justify military intervention, hoping that by the time the world realizes the ruse, it'll be too late," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Friday.

This time, he said, "we've been clear with Russia about what it will face if it continues on this path, including economic measures that we haven't used before -- massive consequences."

That warning, however, marks an acknowledgment of the Obama administration's milder response in 2014, when Putin previously invaded parts of Ukraine. At that time, Putin surprised the world by annexing the Crimea peninsula and fueling a proxy war in eastern Ukraine. Now, U.S. officials say they are trying to learn from their mistakes.

An internal review of those actions, conducted by the White House in recent weeks, concluded that while Barack Obama-era sanctions damaged Russia's economy and led to a sell-off of its currency, they failed at their central objective: to cause so much pain that Putin would be forced to withdraw. Nearly eight years later, Russia still holds Crimea and has ignored most of the diplomatic commitments it made in the negotiations that followed.

Those sanctions started with actions against some smaller Russian banks and individuals directly involved in the invasion. Virtually all of the sanctions remain in place, along with additional measures imposed after Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. election and after the SolarWinds cyberattack in 2020 that sabotaged computer programs used by the federal government and American companies. But there is scant evidence that they have deterred Putin, who began building up forces near the Ukrainian border last spring just as Biden announced his response to the SolarWinds attack.

Rather than start with moves against small banks and on-the-ground military commanders, officials said, the new sanctions would be directed at cutting off the largest Russian financial institutions that depend on global financial transfers. The plan was described by one official as a "high-impact, quick-action response that we did not pursue in 2014."

TECH SANCTIONS

The technology sanctions would target some of Putin's favored industries -- particularly aerospace and arms, which are major producers of revenue for the Russian government. The focus would be on Russian-built fighter aircraft; anti-aircraft systems; anti-satellite systems; space systems; and emerging technologies where Russia is hoping to make gains, such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

Similar export controls have been effective against China's leading producer of cellphones, Huawei, which for a while was among the top providers of smartphones in the world. That part of its business has all but collapsed in the past year because it cannot obtain advanced chips. But the Russian economy bears little resemblance to China's, and it remains unclear whether it is as vulnerable to technology embargoes.

The options under consideration go well beyond banning the sale of computer chips. In an additional step, according to U.S. officials, the Commerce Department could issue a ruling that would essentially ban the export of any consumer goods to Russia -- such as cellphones, laptop computers, refrigerators and washing machines -- that contain American-made or American-designed electronics. That would apply not only to American makers, but also to European, South Korean and other foreign manufacturers that use American chips or software.

Unlike China, Russia does not make many of these products -- and the effects on consumers could be broad.

But a senior European official said there is still a debate about whether the Russian people would blame Putin, or the United States and its allies, for their inability to buy such goods.

While the Commerce and Treasury departments work on sanctions that would maximize America's advantages over Russia, the Pentagon is also developing plans.

To underscore the potential pain for Russia, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark Milley, spoke with his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, two weeks ago and delivered a stark message. According to officials familiar with the discussion, Milley said Russia could invade Ukraine and probably roll over the Ukrainian military, but the swift victory would be followed by a bloody insurgency, similar to the one that led to the Soviet retreat from Afghanistan more than three decades ago.

Milley did not detail to Gerasimov the planning underway in Washington to support an insurgency, a so-called porcupine strategy to make invading Ukraine hard for the Russians to swallow. That includes the advance positioning of arms for Ukrainian insurgents.

Another option likely to be discussed with NATO in the coming week is a plan to increase, possibly by several thousand, the number of troops stationed in the Baltics and in southeast Europe.

On Friday, Blinken again warned that if the Russians invaded Ukraine, then NATO would deploy more forces along the borders between NATO nations and Russian-controlled territory.

Information for this article was contributed by David E. Sanger and Eric Schmitt of The New York Times; and by Matthew Lee and Aamer Madhani of The Associated Press.