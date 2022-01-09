Volunteers gather up wreaths

With temperatures below freezing, the United States Daughters of 1812 and other volunteers, including the Arkansas National Guard, picked up nearly 3,000 wreaths from the graves of unknown soldiers.

Located at the Little Rock National Cemetery, these "unknowns" served in three wars: the Civil War on both sides, the Spanish-American War and one from World War II, according to a news release.

This year's effort was coordinated by Pat McLemore, president of the Little Rock Baseline-Meridian Chapter, United States Daughters of 1812. The volunteers traveled from Mt. Ida, Hot Springs Village, Little Rock, North Little Rock, Stuttgart, Pine Bluff and Benton.

For the past five years, the chapter members have covered the unknowns, with a wreath to ensure they are not forgotten at Christmas, according to the release.

Through the years, the chapter has been assisted with this effort by the National Guard, Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Central Arkansas Veterans Affairs Center for Development and Civic Engagement, formerly Veterans Affairs Voluntary Service.

For the wreath retrieval project, 18 soldiers volunteered under the direction of Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Veazey.

The soldiers were joined by 14 volunteers including Sons of American Revolution State President and National Vice President Charles McLemore; SAR DeSoto Trace Chapter member Gene Rasure; U.S.D. 1812 State President Jerrie Townsend; U.S.D. 1812 State Treasurer Charline Manning; Veterans Chairman National U.S.D. 1812 Sheila Beatty-Krout; U.S.D. 1812 Pine Bluff Chapter members Junelle Mongo, Kathy Balkman and Tara O'Neal; U.S.D. 1812 Little Rock Chapter members Lucy Allen and Judy Robbins; Sons of Confederate Veterans General Robert C. Newton Camp Commander Randall J. Freeman; SCV member Mike Mabry; and Oakland Fraternal Cemetery Sexton John Rains.

For information regarding the patriotic activities of U.S.D. 1812, contact state President Jerrie Townsend at jerriet51@icloud.com.