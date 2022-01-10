2 bodies of gunshot victims found at Mercer Bayou in south Arkansas, authorities say

TEXARKANA -- Miller County sheriff's deputies are investigating after two bodies were found close to a Mercer Bayou boat ramp around noon Sunday.

Miller County Chief Deputy Mark Lewis said the bodies -- one male and one female -- each appeared to have received a single gunshot wound. The two were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock on Sunday afternoon.

"Right now, we believe both victims are local residents and both appeared to have been deceased for at least a few hours," he said.

Lewis went on to say that both victims were discovered by a local resident shortly after 12:05 p.m. Sunday, as the person approached the Mercer Bayou boat ramp, near the eastward end of Miller County 151. The road meets Arkansas 237 between Pier 27 and Alex Smith Park.

The park is about 26 miles south of Texarkana.

Lewis said authorities also recovered a weapon at the scene.