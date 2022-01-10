OPINION | A WORD: Bad attitude? Good Arkansas accent? This game puts both to use

Welcome to the happy little word column that wants to play a new game. The game is "Yawl It Up."

To play this game we need:

1) Poor attitudes.

2) Heavy Southern accents.

3) A global pandemic.

1 and 2 are mandatory equipment, but 3 is fungible, so don't feel the need to get one if you don't already have one. Any awful disaster will work as well, for instance, an epidemic or a simple outbreak, perhaps of head lice in a kindergarten class.

To play, take a word associated with your pandemic (epidemic, outbreak) and renovate it, applying items 1 and 2 liberally until the original becomes barely recognizable — recognizable, but barely. Then give your made-over word its own meaning.

Perfect example, as seen on Facebook: "Quarantine" becomes "corn teen."

Another: "KN95" becomes "cayenne '95" or even “cayenne 9 to 5.”

Now, you try. Send your words to

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



