Benton County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to foodborne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

BENTON COUNTY

Dec. 27

McDonald's

805 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee preparing food with no hair restraint.

Taqueria El Cunado

2850 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Critical violations: No hand soap at hand sink near to the dish wash area. Permit to operate at 2850 W. Walnut St., Rogers, Arkansas expired 7/31/2021. The permit posted is for a location in Springdale.

Noncritical violations: No certificate provided at time of inspection for employee or person in charge that is a CFPM.

Dec. 28

Bariola's Pizzeria

1728 S. 46th, St., Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: Large container of BBQ sauce sitting on counter being kept at room temperature (was 68 degrees) and bottle states to "refrigerate after opening."

Noncritical violations: Drinks in food prep areas without lids. Sauce bottles on top of pizza prep table not labeled. Five gallon bucket of marinara/meat sauce kept in walk-in without lid or proper covering. Employees that are preparing salads and those cooking/cutting pizza both not wearing hair restraints. Can opener has metal filings around the blade and gear. Fryer and stove have an accumulation of grease, food debris, and dust. Top of pizza ovens, vent hood and vent hood filters all have accumulation of dust, food debris/grease. Food debris on wall in salad prep area, marinara sauce splattered on wall in fryer area, ceiling has dust build-up on ceiling tiles around air vents, and on ceiling fan blades, and floor has black greasy build-up with food debris along walls and under equipment.

Big Orange

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 3100, Rogers

Critical violations: Hot water sanitizing machine was only heating utensils to 158 - 159 degrees. Sliced Cheese was kept at 43 degrees, Pepper Salad was kept at 44 degrees, and Queso was kept at 45 degrees in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: None

Cafe Louise

2205 S.W. I St., Suite 100, Bentonville

Critical violations: Knives stored in between cold hold units.

Noncritical violations: None

Kum & Go

1701 W. New Hope Road, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No documentation for Certified Food Protection Manager.

Mahalakshmi LLC

2502 S.W. 14th St., Suite 24, Bentonville

Critical violations: Multiple containers of food in walk-in cooler were uncovered. Dish machine at 0 ppm Chlorine. Yogurt sauce in ice bath at 50 degrees. No date marking on any food items throughout facility. No date marking on any food items throughout facility.

Noncritical violations: None

McDonald's

201 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Top of ice cream machine has an accumulation of dried up ice cream mix and other food residue.

Noncritical violations: None

Dec. 29

After 5

2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: No hand cleanser available at hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Azul Tequila

1000 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 22, Bentonville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No CFPM info provided by facility. Employee restroom door stays open.

Bentonville Dive

115 S.W. Second St., Bentonville

Critical violations: No hand soap at prep hand wash sink.

Noncritical violations: None

Blake Street House

301 N.E. Blake St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Dish machine did not reach temperature of 180.

Noncritical violations: None

Courtyard By Marriott

4201 W. Green Acres Road, Rogers

Critical violations: Heavy cream 43 degrees, Half & Half 44 degrees, and Soy Milk 45 degrees, all kept out of temperature. Located in coffee area refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Bar area right handwashing sink drain pipe plumbing not installed. (Left sink available for handwashing and working properly).

Dave & Buster's

2203 S. Promenade Blvd., Building 600, Rogers

Critical violations: Mashed potatoes kept at 114 degrees and Queso kept at 115 degrees on steam table. Blue soap in bottles at handwashing stations not labeled.

Noncritical violations: None

Days Inn and Suites

3408 S. Moberly, Bentonville

Critical violations: Permit is expired.

Noncritical violations: None

Twin Peaks

2400 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Pimento cheese was kept at 45 degrees and sliced tomato was kept at 43 degrees in prep table one. Diced Tomato was kept at 43 degrees and ranch dressing was kept at 44 degrees in prep table. Fish was kept at 55 degrees and sliced cheese was kept at 54 degrees in grill drawer. Milk, butter, and sliced cheese all kept at 52 degrees in the walk-in cooler.

Noncritical violations: Grease draining hose stored in bathroom.

White Oak Station

2000 S. Promenade Blvd., Rogers

Critical violations: Carton of shell eggs stored on display shelf above ready-to-eat foods. Warewashing sanitizer out of solution at time of inspection. Grilled chicken on salad bar kept at 45 degrees, packaged boiled eggs in display kept at 43 degrees, milk in walk-in drink cooler kept at 45 degrees. Refrigeration repairman has been contacted for walk-in drink cooler.

Noncritical violations: No Certified Food Protection Manager documentation provided at time of inspection.

Dec. 30

Benton County Jail

1300 S.W. 14th St., Bentonville

Critical violations: Heat dish machine only reached a temperature of 147 degrees. One container of beans in walk-in cooler at 47 degrees prepared the day before.

Noncritical violations: None

Fred's Hickory Inn

1502 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Critical violations: Eggs and raw beef stored above ready-to-eat foods (salad) in the walk-in cooler. Zero ppm quat in wipe buckets.

Noncritical violations: No chlorine or quat test strips available.

Pupuseria

1400 W. Walnut, Suite 101, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No proof of certified food protection Manager available at time of inspection. Permit posted expired 11/30/21.

Super Mercado Taranda

1618 S. Eighth St., Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No info available for Certified food Manager at time of inspection.

Tacos 4 Life

4195 Pinnacle Hills Pkwy, Rogers

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Can opener has metal filings and food debris around the blade and gear.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

Dec. 27 -- The Buttered Biscuit, 1001 S.W. Regional Airport Blvd., Bentonville

Dec. 29 -- First Watch, 500 S.E. Walton Blvd., Suite 28, Bentonville; Northwest Medical Center-Morrison Food Serv., 3000 Medical Center Pkwy, Bentonville; Super 8, 2301 S.E. Walton Blvd., Bentonville; The Gardens at Osage Terrace, 3317 S.E. L St., Bentonville

Dec. 30 -- Andy's Frozen Custard, 4200 JB Hunt Drive, Rogers; Innisfree Retirement Community, 300 Innisfree Circle, Rogers; Panda Express, 2004 Promenade Blvd., Suite A, Rogers; Street Ninja, 1344 S.E. Benton St., Bentonville