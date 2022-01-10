CDC defends guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention faced more questions Sunday over its messaging on the agency's new isolation and quarantine guidance.

The CDC's new guidelines, released Dec. 27, say that people infected with the coronavirus can end their isolation, in most cases, after five days instead of 10 and do not need a negative result on a virus test to do so. But some experts have said that five days might be too short and that letting people mingle with others before first testing negative was risky.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the agency's director, fielded questions Sunday about her decision to drop the testing requirement. She argued that antigen tests are less sensitive to the omicron variant, which is surging across the United States, than to previous versions of the virus.

"We have ever-evolving science with an ever-evolving variant, and my job is to provide updated guidance in the context of rapidly rising cases," she said on "Fox News Sunday."

But other experts disagreed with that assessment, saying that antigen tests, while flawed, only missed omicron cases very early in the course of infection.

"I think they are a bedrock of our long-term strategy for managing this virus," Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, said on ABC's "This Week."

The debate on testing reflects broader disagreement over how best to cope with a virus that seems here to stay, with only about 63% of the U.S. population fully vaccinated.

The Supreme Court on Friday weighed whether to allow a cornerstone of the Biden administration's plan to fight the virus. While the court may green-light a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, justices questioned the legal basis for a broader mandate that would affect 84 million U.S. workers.

That mandate would compel all companies with 100 or more employees to require either vaccinations or weekly testing and masks.

"The Supreme Court has to recognize that covid in the workplace is a real health threat," Dr. Zeke Emanuel, one of the authors of the proposed pandemic strategy and a medical ethicist at the University of Pennsylvania, said Sunday on NBC's "Meet the Press."

Vaccine mandates are the best protection against the virus, particularly for front-line workers, Emanuel said.

"For the Supreme Court to take that away in the midst of an emergency seems to me to be very wrong," he said.

Walensky did not respond to a question about the utility of a vaccine mandate but noted that unvaccinated children and adults are at significantly higher risk from the virus than people who are fully vaccinated and have received boosters.

In children 4 years old and younger, who are not yet eligible for vaccination, hospitalizations are at the highest levels since the beginning of the pandemic, the CDC reported Friday.

"The vast majority of children who are in the hospital are unvaccinated," Walensky said Sunday. "And for those children who are not eligible for vaccination, we do know that they are most likely to get sick with covid if their family members aren't vaccinated."

Omicron is milder than previous variants, and even young children seem less likely to need ventilators than those admitted during previous surges, doctors have said.

Walensky also clarified confusion over the number of children hospitalized with covid. On Friday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor mistakenly said that 100,000 children with covid had been admitted to hospitals nationwide. The real number is closer to 3,500, Walensky said.

"While pediatric hospitalizations are rising, they're still about 15-fold less than hospitalizations of older age demographics," she added.

RELIEF FUNDING

Also on Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there's an "opportunity" to add federal coronavirus relief aid to a package of legislation to fund the government as a February deadline looms.

"It is clear from the opportunity that is there and the challenge that is there," Pelosi said in an interview on CBS' "Face the Nation," noting that President Joe Biden's administration "has not made a formal request for more funding."

Additional funds to help mitigate the effects of the pandemic could be added to a bill that's needed to fund the government after a stopgap spending measure runs out Feb. 18, she said.

"I believe that left to their own devices, the appropriators can get the job done," Pelosi said. "Something like additional funding can be in there, can be fenced off for emergency, as would be covid."

Two senators recently suggested that additional relief for U.S. restaurants and other service industries hurt by the surge of infections could be added to the spending legislation. Sens. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat and head of the Small Business Committee, and Roger Wicker, a Mississippi Republican, said they are working to build support for the plan among their colleagues. Pelosi didn't specify what any extra funding might be used for.

Pelosi said it's unlikely that the legislation would include an extension of the child tax credit, which expired in December. The appropriations bill would require 60 votes in the Senate, unlike the president's "Build Back Better" plan, which is being considered under a reconciliation process that requires only a simple majority to pass.

"The Child Tax Credit, we have to have that fight, that discussion, in the Build Back Better legislation," she said. "In order to pass the Build Back Better, it's under reconciliation; we only need 51 votes. The bill that is the appropriations bill requires 60 votes in the Senate. So we have to do what's possible there."

Asked if she had spoken to Sen. Joe Manchin, the West Virginia Democrat whose opposition has held back the "Build Back Better" legislation, Pelosi said they have talked "over time" and that she thinks "there's an agreement to be reached" with him on the plan.

CHICAGO SCHOOLS

In Chicago, school leaders canceled class for a fourth day in the nation's third-largest district as negotiations with the teachers union over remote learning and safety protocols failed to produce an agreement over the weekend.

"Although we have been negotiating hard throughout the day, there has not been sufficient progress for us to predict a return to class tomorrow," district officials said in an email to families Sunday night.

The announcement came after the principals of some schools had already notified families that those sites would be closed for instruction today.

Disputed issues included testing and metrics for closing schools. The Chicago Teachers Union wants the option to revert to districtwide remote instruction, and most members have refused to teach in-person until there's an agreement, or until the latest covid-19 spike subsides.

But Chicago leaders reject districtwide remote learning, saying it's detrimental and that schools are safe. Instead, Chicago opted to cancel classes as a whole two days after students returned from winter break.





[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/110pelosicbs/]





"What the teachers union did was an illegal walkout. They abandoned their posts, and they abandoned kids and their families," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Sunday on "Meet the Press." "We are working diligently every single day at the bargaining table to narrow the differences and get a deal done."

Union leaders accused Lightfoot of bullying, saying they agree that in-person instruction is better but that the pandemic is forcing difficult decisions. Attendance was down ahead of the cancellations because of students and teachers in isolation from possible exposure to the virus and families opting to keep children home voluntarily.

"Educators are not the enemy Mayor Lightfoot wants them to be," the union said in a statement Sunday, adding that the desire to be in the classroom "must be balanced by ensuring those classrooms are safe, healthy and well-resourced, with the proper mitigation necessary to reduce the spread of COVID-19."

The district said late Saturday that it will allow more incentives for substitute teachers and provide KN95 masks for all teachers and students. It also said Illinois will provide about 350,000 antigen tests.

But both sides remained far apart on key issues, including compensation and covid-19 metrics that would lead to individual school closures. The district said it won't pay teachers who fail to report to schools, even if they tried to log into remote teaching systems. The union doesn't want any of its roughly 25,000 members to be disciplined or lose pay.

Elsewhere on Sunday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said a covid-19 vaccine mandate for students is under consideration for the fall.

The new mayor said on CNN's "State of the Union" that he was meeting with health care professionals to determine if such an option is warranted.

"In this country, we do vaccinate for smallpox, measles and other things," Adams said. "And so, we need to engage in a real conversation of how to educate, use the time before the fall to educate our parents to show the importance of it. We're going to sit down and determine if we're going to roll that out, as well."

Information for this article was contributed by Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times; by Daniel Flatley of Bloomberg News; by Sophia Tareen of The Associated Press; and by Shant Shahrigian of the New York Daily News.