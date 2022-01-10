Hogs, Musselman seeking full game

FAYETTEVILLE -- It's still early in the SEC men's basketball schedule with 15 games left, but the Arkansas Razorbacks are at the bottom of the standings.

The University of Arkansas (10-5, 0-3) is the only one among the SEC's 14 teams with three conference losses.

Florida and Georgia are both 0-2. Every other SEC team has at least one conference victory and Auburn is 3-0.

Before the season started -- even through nine nonconference games -- the early portion of the SEC schedule looked to shape up well for Arkansas.

Coming off the Razorbacks' first NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance since 1995, Arkansas was picked to finish third in the SEC preseason media poll behind Kentucky and defending champion Alabama.

The Razorbacks' first three SEC games were at Mississippi State (picked eighth), against Vanderbilt (picked 13th) at home and at Texas A&M (picked 12th).

But Arkansas, which started 9-0 and was ranked as high as No. 10 in The Associated Press poll, lost to Mississippi State 81-68, Vanderbilt 75-74 and Texas A&M 86-81.

Missouri, picked to finish 10th in the SEC, plays at Arkansas on Wednesday night, but the Tigers (7-7, 1-1) will come into Walton Arena after beating No. 15 Alabama 92-86 on Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

When Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman was asked after the Texas A&M loss Saturday about his team's inability to put together 40 quality minutes, he referenced the Razorbacks' exhibition opener against East Central (Okla.), an NCAA Division II program.

The Razorbacks had to rally from a 14-point deficit with 11 minutes left to beat East Central 77-74.

"I think if you go back to the exhibition game against the Division II team, 40 minutes has been a struggle, quite frankly," Musselman said. "You've got to be used to winning.

"You've got to know how to win. There's a lot of things that go into it."

The Razorbacks became accustomed to winning last season when they finished 25-7 and were 13-4 in the SEC. But they lost three key players from that team in freshman star Moses Moody -- the 14th pick in the NBA Draft -- as well as senior transfers Justin Smith and Jalen Tate.

With seven newcomers added to top returners JD Notae, Davonte Davis and Jaylin Williams, building chemistry and a reliable rotation has been a challenge.

Ten players have started at least two games, and that doesn't include junior forward Kamani Johnson, who had a strong game off the bench at Texas A&M with 7 points, 8 rebounds and 1 assist in 18 minutes.

Notae, a senior guard, scored 31 points against the Aggies to raise his average to 18.8 and move into the SEC lead.

Notae missed the Mississippi State game because of covid protocols, then scored 16 points against Vanderbilt and had a last-second three-point attempt bounce off the rim.

After Texas A&M built a 17-point lead against the Razorbacks at 65-48, Notae and Davis (13 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists) led a comeback that cut Arkansas' deficit to 79-78 with 1:01 left.

The Aggies (13-2, 2-0) held on to win thanks to a three-point basket by Quenton Jackson, and Hassan Diarra and Marcus Williams each hitting 2 of 2 free throws.

"We've just got to finish," Notae said. "We've had two back-to-back games where we could have won. We had multiple opportunities.

"We've just got to finish now. We've seen that we were there, so we've just got to take care of business."

The Aggies hit 8 of 19 three-pointers and Jackson's only three of the game came with 34 seconds left when he was left with a cushion.

"Of course, I'm thinking I've got to make this shot," Jackson said according to TexasAgs.com. "But I really wasn't even thinking [about taking] a shot.

"I kind of just took whatever they gave me. I saw them sagging off the first time I tried to attack. I just pulled it. It went in."

Arkansas opponents this season have hit 135 of 369 three-point attempts (36.6%).

"Defensively we've got to get a lot better ... especially on assignments," Musselman said on his postgame radio appearance. "If we're supposed to go over dribble handoffs, we can't give up three-balls.

"And that's been a constant across the board. Every guy on the roster has not done a good enough job defending the three-ball."

After being off Sunday, the Razorbacks will resume practice today for Missouri.

"Just go watch film, clean up our mistakes and keep on working hard," Notae said of Arkansas' approach. "Listening to Coach and the game plan he wants us to do. Go out and just try to play for 40 minutes."