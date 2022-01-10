Lady Lions start fast, win on road

HOUSTON -- Zaay Green collected 22 points and Joyce Kennerson added 21, as the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff women's basketball team defeated Texas Southern University Lady Tigers 86-82 on Saturday at the H&PE Arena.

The Lady Lions (5-8, 1-2 SWAC) had four players score in double figures. Maya Peat chipped in 13 points and 21 rebounds.

The Lady Lions made eight 3-pointers on 20 attempts. Tyler Pyburn hit three treys for UAPB.

UAPB's defense held Texas Southern (1-9, 1-2) to only 38% shooting from the field.

"I thought we did a really good job of getting off to a fast start," said UAPB head coach Dawn Thornton. "Kennerson did a really good job of being a spark coming out the gate. We played together as a team and were able to crash the board, with the outstanding performance of Maya Peat with 21 rebounds. Green played lights out and did a great job in helping contribute to the win. The way the ladies played tonight is the type of basketball we want coming into conference, especially on the road."

Kennerson returned to her old school, where she ranks second all-time on Texas Southern's scoring list with 1,596 points.

Shalexxus Aaron had 21 points and Ataiya Bridges scored 14 for the Lady Tigers.

The Lady Lions will be back in action tonight at Prairie View A&M University at the William J. Nicks Building. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

MEN

Texas Southern 90, UAPB 71

In Houston, UAPB's Shawn Williams led all scorers with a game-high of 30 points, shooting 52 percent from the field and 75 percent from the perimeter. Sixteen of his 30 points came from the first half, where he shot 80 percent from 3, and the other 14 came in the second half, where he shot 66 percent from the perimeter.

Also for UAPB, Kylen Milton finished the game with 13 points and three rebounds, Dequan Morris added nine points and three rebounds, and AJ Stredic followed with eight points and grabbed six rebounds.