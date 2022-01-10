Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Coronavirus The Article iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT

LR police investigate fatal shooting near Meriwether Park

by Teresa Moss | Today at 2:51 a.m.

The Little Rock Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting Sunday that it reported happened "overnight" near Meriwether Park, according to a Tweet from the department.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]


An exact time of the shooting or information about the victim were not available late Sunday.

The victim succumbed to injuries hours after the incident, a tweet says.

Meriwether Park, located at 1401 Florida Ave., a short distance south of Cantrell Road, has a walking trail, playground, tennis courts and other amenities.

Print Headline: LR police investigate fatal shooting near Meriwether Park

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT