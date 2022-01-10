LR police investigate fatal shooting near Meriwether Park

The Little Rock Police Department was investigating a fatal shooting Sunday that it reported happened "overnight" near Meriwether Park, according to a Tweet from the department.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]





An exact time of the shooting or information about the victim were not available late Sunday.

The victim succumbed to injuries hours after the incident, a tweet says.

Meriwether Park, located at 1401 Florida Ave., a short distance south of Cantrell Road, has a walking trail, playground, tennis courts and other amenities.