Magic Springs theme and water park appoints new leadership team

HOT SPRINGS -- Magic Springs Theme and Water Park announced Tuesday that Jessyka Hanna, assistant general manager and director of operations, has been promoted to the role of general manager effective today, after the retirement of industry veteran Jack Bateman.

Bateman will continue at the park in an advisory capacity during a transition period and will be fully retired by March, the park said in a news release.

The park also announced that Kyle Taylor, general manager at Parrot Island Water Park in Fort Smith, will take on the assistant general manager and director of operations role.

"After 40 years in this industry, I am proud of the success I've created both here at Magic Springs and throughout my career," Bateman said in the release.

"This park is something special and Jessyka has dedicated herself to helping it thrive for more than 20 years. She will be integral to its continued success as a place for families to create magic memories that last a lifetime."

"It's been a goal of mine, obviously. And I've worked with some great GMs, and it just feels like it's time. And I'm excited and the team's excited, so we're looking forward to 2022," Hanna said in an interview Tuesday.

Hanna began working as a seasonal employee at Magic Springs in 2001 and entered a full-time role after attending the University of Central Arkansas. She held various roles over the years, "making her an excellent operations manager, overseeing all aspects of the park from the waterpark, rides, security, park services, maintenance, food services, special events and human resources," the release said.

"It has always been my goal to see the park succeed in our small community," Hanna said in the release.

"It has been my honor to manage the changes that have led to the park's current success, whether it is new rides and attractions, great concert lineups or simply a positive work experience. I work to provide families with special memories during each visit, just like the ones my own family makes at the park."

Hanna has participated on the Amusement Ride Safety Advisory Board for the state of Arkansas and is a Certified Aquatic Facilities Operator and Certified Pool Operator.

"Notably, she is now among few female general managers for theme and water parks in the country, demonstrating the progressive and dedicated leadership at Magic Springs."

She is a Hot Springs native and resides in the city with her husband, Tim, and their two sons, Beckett, 11, and Cooper, 8. Hanna is also involved in the Junior Auxiliary of Hot Springs.

Taylor has taken on Hanna's former role, coming to Magic Springs from Parrot Island Waterpark with 17 years of experience in the industry, 11 of which were formerly at Magic Springs.