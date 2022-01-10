• Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, turned 40 on Sunday, having emerged as Britain's reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan's stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. "This is the woman who was the commoner who married into the royal family and who has not tripped up, not caused any embarrassment," said Katie Nicholl, author of "Kate: The Future Queen." "It's not been an easy year, and yet somehow Kate seems to be a bit of a beacon in all of this." At a moment when the House of Windsor is facing more than its share of controversy, Prince William's spouse has won accolades for her commitment to early education, art and music. The charities she supports gush about her willingness to get involved in their causes, including the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and East Anglia's Children's Hospices. During 11 years under the royal microscope, Kate has largely avoided criticism by adopting the royal maxim "Never complain, never explain." Biographer Nicholl, who has watched Kate for years, described her as gutsy and self-assured -- a person aware of her strengths. With Queen Elizabeth II preparing to celebrate 70 years on the throne this year and the focus squarely on the longevity of the monarchy, Kate's place as the wife of a future king and the mother of another will loom even larger. "I think the monarchy is in safe hands," Nicholl said.

• Alec Baldwin said Saturday that any suggestion he's not cooperating with the investigation into last fall's deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set is a lie. At issue is a search warrant for Baldwin's cellphone, which authorities hope can provide information helpful in the probe. Baldwin was holding a revolver during a rehearsal for his movie "Rust" when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director. Authorities still don't have the actor's phone. Baldwin said in an Instagram message that New Mexico has to go through New York law enforcement and the process of specifying exactly what is needed takes time. "They can't just go through your phone and take your photos, or your love letters to your wife, or what have you," he said. However, "Any suggestion that I am not complying with requests or orders or demands or search warrants about my phone, that's bull****, that's a lie," Baldwin said.

ARCHIVO - Alec Baldwin act?a de maestro de ceremonias durante la entrega de los premios Hilo de Esperanza de Derechos Humanos Robert F. Kennedy en el New York Hilton Midtown, en Nueva York, el 9 de diciembre de 2021. (Foto de Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, Archivo)



FILE - Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak as they sit in the Royal Box on Centre Court to watch the women's singles final match between Serena Williams of the United States and Romania's Simona Halep on day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, July 13, 2019. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)



FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge and United States Secretary of the Treasury, Steven Mnuchin arrive through the East Gallery ahead of the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in London, June 3, 2019. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File)



FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, center, and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, left, react as the Queen prepares to cut a cake as they attend an event in celebration of 'The Big Lunch 'initiative, during the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, June 11, 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP, File)



FILE - Britain's Prince William and his girlfriend Kate Middleton walk together at RAF Cranwell, England, April 11, 2008, after William received his RAF wings from his father, Prince Charles. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (AP Photo/Michael Dunlea, Pool, File)



FILE - Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge stand outside Westminster Abbey after their Royal Wedding in London, April 29, 2011. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)



This image made available by Kensington Palace on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, shows Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday Jan. 9., in one of three new photographic portraits. Taken at Kew Gardens in Nov. 2021 by photographer Paolo Roversi, the portraits will enter the permanent Collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron. (Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace via AP)



FILE - The girlfriends of Britain's Prince William, Kate Middleton, leaves after attending their university graduation ceremony at St. Andrews University in St. Andrews, Scotland, June 23, 2005. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (Michael Dunlea/Pool Photo via AP, File)



This image made available by Kensington Palace on Saturday Jan. 8, 2022, shows Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge who celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday Jan. 9., in one of three new photographic portraits. Taken at Kew Gardens in Nov. 2021 by photographer Paolo Roversi, the portraits will enter the permanent Collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which The Duchess is Patron. (Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace via AP)



FILE - Britain's Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge visits the Urban Nature Project at the Natural History Museum, in London, June 22, 2021. The Duchess of Cambridge, who turns 40 on Sunday Jan. 9, 2022, has emerged as Britain’s reliable royal. After Prince Harry and Meghan’s stormy departure to California in 2020, the death of Prince Philip last year, and now sex abuse allegations against Prince Andrew, the former Kate Middleton remains in the public eye as the smiling mother of three who can comfort grieving parents at a children's hospice or wow the nation by playing piano during a televised Christmas concert. (Geoff Pugh/Pool Photo via AP, File)

