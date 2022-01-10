North Little Rock School District extends online instruction

The North Little Rock School District announced Monday it will continue virtual instruction at all campuses on Tuesday.

Previously, the district had planned to offer online-only instruction through today.

The district cited growing numbers of active covid-19 cases and quarantine situations as the reason for the change.

The district said in its revised announcement that in addition to no on-site instruction, there will be no after-school activities or athletic events on Tuesday, either.

No bus transportation will be offered, the district said. But food services will be provided from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each campus.

Also, the district announced revised protocols.

There is a decrease in the number of days required for isolation, regardless of vaccination status, for staff and students who test positive for covid-19, the district announced.

"If a student or employee has no symptoms or their symptoms are improving after 5 days and are fever free for 24 hours without the aid of medication, the student or employee can return to work or school on day 6," Superintendent Gregory J. Pilewski wrote in a letter dated Monday to the district community.

Revised covid protocols are available here: https://www.nlrsd.org/article/346805

The superintendent's letter is accessible here: https://core-docs.s3.amazonaws.com/documents/asset/uploaded_file/1786858/January_10__2022.pdf