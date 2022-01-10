100 years ago

Jan. 10, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- The copy of the reproduction of the "Codice Trizulziano" Dante memorial manuscript presented to the University of Arkansas by the Dante Society of Italy and America has been received here. The book is one of the most marvelous pieces of reproduction ever seen by members of the faculty. ... The volume is valued at over $500. After exhibition in the library here it will be turned over to the library files and probably placed under a glass case for preservation. An interesting feature of the book is that the University of Arkansas received copy No. 9 out of the edition of 250 for the entire world.

50 years ago

Jan. 10, 1972

PINE BLUFF -- Jerelien Bullard, assistant Extension Home economist, says the Wabbaseka EH Club members found a way to do their part in this volunteer firefighting program. They voted to give some financial assistance. Previously, they had donated two firefighting suits to the firemen; this time they voted to give $250 for equipment or whatever the money could be used for. Because you never know where fire will strike next, and because this is the only protection that Wabbaseka has against fire, the entire town works together, volunteering their services, funds, or whatever is needed to keep the fire station in operation.

25 years ago

Jan. 10, 1997

MARION -- Police called off a search for a man suspected of robbing the Union Planters Bank of Marion on Wednesday and leading police on a high-speed chase before diving head first more than 100 feet into the Mississippi River. The man ... is believed to be dead because of the river's frigid temperatures. Memphis harbor police and U.S. Coast Guard officers searched two miles of the river Wednesday afternoon before discontinuing the search because of inclement weather. ... Several witnesses saw him hit the water on his back. He submerged for two or three seconds and then reappeared momentarily. He went back under and surfaced again about 100 yards downstream. He then sank a third time and police did not see him again.

10 years ago

Jan. 10, 2012

CONWAY -- A retired military nurse who was raising her 7-year-old granddaughter stabbed the child and set their house on fire, killing both of them, authorities said. Abigail "Abby" Robbins was stabbed once in the chest, but the wound did not kill her, officials said at a news conference. Like her grandmother, Janice Robbins, 63, Abby died of soot and smoke inhalation. ... Authorities found an envelope taped to Janice Robbins' pickup. Inside was a key to the truck. In the truck were more keys, bank account information, Robbins' purse, the little girl's birth certificate, a baby wristband for one of Robbins' sons, a will and what authorities described as a brief suicide note. "I can't stand to see Abby left behind," Robbins wrote, according to Maj. Andy Shock. "Pray for my soul."