Passenger from Illinois dies in crash

An Illinois woman died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on U.S. 167 in Sharp County, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Angela S. Richardson, 30, of Salem, Ill., was a passenger in a 2006 Honda Civic that was southbound on the highway north of Evening Shade about 10:50 a.m. when the vehicle lost traction in a curve and left the highway before striking some trees and overturning, the report said.

Paul L. Scott Jr. of Thayer, Mo., the driver of the Civic, was injured in the crash, the report said.

Conditions at the time were rainy and wet, according to the report.