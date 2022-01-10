Little Rock police ID man fatally shot near Meriweather Park

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot near Meriweather Park late Saturday night.

Police were called at about 10:10 p.m., after Jadon Shackelford, 21, arrived at UAMS Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesperson Mark Edwards.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Shackelford later died, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

A primary crime scene was located at Meriweather Park, 1401 Florida Ave., according to a Little Rock police report.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information to call (501) 371-4636.