Little Rock police ID man fatally shot near Meriweather Park

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 1:07 p.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot near Meriweather Park late Saturday night.

Police were called at about 10:10 p.m., after Jadon Shackelford, 21, arrived at UAMS Medical Center with at least one gunshot wound, according to Little Rock Police Department spokesperson Mark Edwards.

Shackelford later died, and the incident is being investigated as a homicide, police said.

A primary crime scene was located at Meriweather Park, 1401 Florida Ave., according to a Little Rock police report.

No suspects had been named and no arrests had been made early Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Police asked anyone with information to call (501) 371-4636.

